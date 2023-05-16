Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession. We've become fairly accustomed to both hating to love and loving to hate the Roys since Jesse Armstrong's Succession first dropped like an anvil into our lives back in 2018, but after five years and four seasons of the series, it might finally be time to just start hating them. At any given time, we usually had at least one Roy to root for—one that still gave us hope for their species at large. But after what went down in Episode 8 of Season 4, there's not one redeeming human left in the bunch.

The thing is, much of this actually has to do with how likable Armstrong writes these characters, and in this latest episode, all of our favorite characters have been successfully whittled down to their cores: in short, they're all a pretty heartless group of people who operate to serve their own desires. When you become accustomed to living in a perpetual state of tunnel vision, the real wants and needs of those outside of your orbit cease to exist. The only thing that remains is yourself, who's quickly hurtling towards a black hole of egocentrism and financial gluttony.

CEO Bros and Presidential Woes

Image via HBO

In many ways, Roman (Kieran Culkin) was the most benign of the Roys, largely defaulting to his father, Logan (Brian Cox), and his older brother, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), for his next moves. Now that his father is gone and the playing field has been leveled in becoming co-CEOs with his brother, Roman has now taken on the de facto role as Dictator-in-Charge, and he's certainly not holding back when it comes to making major moves for Waystar Royco. The only problem is, it might just screw over Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in the process—and potentially the entire company.

The entire eighth episode of the series was devoted to the night of the presidential election, and given Roman's need for Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) to win in order to shut down the GoJo deal, it was clear that he was doing everything possible for his candidate to win—and that included calling the election early in order to secure Mencken's spot in the White House. However, because Tom is the Chairman of Global Broadcast News at ATN, the responsibility technically falls on him. So, just as the episode was ending, other networks began to publicly call out Tom for making that premature decision.

This might end up being quite the double-whammy for Roman, as it could have a major impact on both Tom's career and the American people's general welfare, as Mencken represents a major threat to humanity with his problematic views and principles. Despite those potential results, it doesn't even phase Roman, who has more important plans on his radar than the future of the country or anyone else's career. In essence, he's completely checked out of any sort of social responsibility, suffering from what feels like a classic case of high school senioritis.

Now that Logan is gone, there's no one around to provide a check and balance to Roman's actions, and even though Kendall is physically there, he's offering no help to the situation. Deep inside himself, he knows that Roman's election call is wrong, and while he voices this concern to his sister, Shiv (Sarah Snook), a personal rift between the two makes Kendall rethink his sudden change of heart. When he finds out that Shiv lied to him about talking to Nate (Ashley Zuckerman) on the phone, Kendall immediately sides with Roman's decision to call the election, regardless of his personal feelings about how Mencken's presidency will affect his children in the long run.

In the pursuit of power, both Roman and Kendall relinquished any sort of national or personal duties that they previously held. Kendall thinks that getting back at his sister is more important than having a president who has his child's best interests at heart.

Season 4 Shows the Roys at Their Worst

Image via HBO

Listen, it's not breaking news that the Roys aren't the best people. We've all been aware of that in some way or form, but there were certainly other redeeming qualities that always brought the members of the family back to us. Maybe it was a glimmer of raw emotion that held us over for a moment in time, or perhaps it was a certain line that proved their inherent humanity. "America Decides" brought us the Roys at their most exposed, and for once, there was no trace of lipstick on the pigs to convince us that the Roys were anything but selfish and completely out of touch with reality.

And let's be clear: Shiv isn't off the hook. Even though she was rooting for Mencken's opponent, Daniel Jiménez (Elliot Villar) to win the election, she doesn't skip a beat in lying right to her brothers' faces by faking that phone call in the other room to Nate. For Shiv, Mencken losing would mean a major win not only for personal political reasons, but also in regard to her relationship with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Her rooting for Jiménez is just a smokescreen. She's really just acting on her own selfish interests, not out of some sort of divine good for the country.

With two episodes left in the series, time has effectively run out for the Roys to redeem themselves—and maybe that's okay. The point was never for us to like them at all. Since the beginning, they've consistently proven that they're awful people, and despite that, we've always found a way to look past it. It's our unconscious nature as humans to want to see the good in all things and people, but sometimes, underneath that façade, there actually is nothing good to see.

Sure, it might've taken many of us 37 episodes to stop looking the other way when it came to the Roys, but with two episodes left until Succession's final episode, we'll be viewing the Roys in an entirely new light. For once, we won't have to keep rooting for someone: instead, we can just sit and watch. Like God intended.