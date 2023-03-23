You might want to take a second look at the marketing material related to the upcoming final season of Succession, as the posters might hold the answer to the show's ending. During a recent interview at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Snook reinforced a popular fan theory concerning the marketing campaigns for the series. When the poster for the third season of the show was released, it showed the cast of HBO's successful drama divided into two groups. The pairings would turn out to be the opposing bands at the end of the season. Regarding a brand-new poster for the final episodes, Snook said:

I feel like you won't know until you know. It's like the "Da Vinci Code", sort of putting things together, But there is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment.

Even if the actress has confirmed that there is a connection between the image and the plot of the final season, the truth will remain hidden until the show comes back on March 26. The poster for the third season was straightforward, and with the cast of Succession divided into two factions, it resulted easier to figure out where the story would go. But on the new posters, the Roy family are placed in front of the shiny windows belonging to a skyscraper. The character's positions aren't giving anything away either so, true to Snook's words, we'll just have to be a little bit patient.

After almost five years of winning Primetime Emmy Awards for the network, Succession will finally reveal the fate of the Waystar Royco media conglomerate. Ever since Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) health began to decline on the show's very first episode, it was clear that the patriarch needed to find a new leader for his company, someone who would reassure him that everything would be fine if he decided to retire, or worse, if he happened to pass away. Unfortunately for him, none of his kids seemed like they were up for the task, and a struggle for power corrupted the entire family.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Final 'Succession' Season 4 Trailer Shows the Roys Ready to Fight

A Meaningful Ending to Succession

If you think that it won't be easy for fans to let go of the Succession Sunday nights, it might be even harder for the Roys themselves, as several cast members have expressed how emotional they felt when they were told the story was reaching its conclusion. The upcoming final season will deal with the Waystar Royco acquisition from the hands of the determined Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and how the deal affects every member of the extremely power family. Destiny arrives for the Roys this month, and the world will be watching as HBO's flagship drama comes to an end.

You can check out the trailer for the final season of Succession below, before the show returns on March 26: