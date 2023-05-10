Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7 of Succession.Joke or not, an acrylic scorpion paperweight is a pretty intense statement to give a romantic partner. Continuing what can only be described as a tumultuous love story, to say the least, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) threw more curveballs for the viewers of Succession to unpack in the show's most recent Season 4 episode.

After serving Shiv breakfast (carrying a tray of food prepared by personal chefs), Tom presents her with a morning-after gift in a sophisticated box. Is it expensive jewelry? No, the contents are revealed to be a scorpion encased in acrylic resin. Admittedly, this gesture may be better received by the Roy siblings than a Hallmark teddy bear, the symbolism is not without substantial baggage. Tom reinforces several times within the episode that he sees it as a joke, a playful poke at Shiv's personality, but the gift's intention left many (including Siobhan herself) befuddled by its meaning.

Pinky the Predator

At a completely cursory glance, a scorpion seems an apt summary of Shiv's character. Both she and the scorpion possess hard exteriors necessary to surviving their harsh environments, as Shiv has learned to remain emotionally detached in most situations. Furthermore, many scorpion species are sit-and-wait predators, a classification of behavior that relies on stealth and ambush tactics used to surprise their prey rather than relying on speed, endurance, or force. Unlike Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Logan (Brian Cox), or even Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv tends to play her cards quite close while plotting behind the scenes. She is the most devastating when she is underestimated, and the resulting sting is often debilitating. Both Logan and Kendall have noted that Shiv has the best tactical mind out of the Roy children, something she attempts to leverage through schemes time and time again.

Contrary to what may be assumed, scorpions are surprisingly quite attentive mothers. After giving birth, the female scorpion will carry her babies on her back until they have hardened shells of their own and are able to leave their mother to hunt on their own. Additionally, the male scorpion leaves the female shortly after mating. Tom accuses Shiv of being unfit for motherhood in their argument on the rooftop, though the true nature of scorpions may clue audiences that there is more than meets the eye. Though biological and behavioral similarities may provide context to what Tom perceives as the meaning behind his joke, the scorpion is also used in many instances of folklore and myth. Unpacking these stories may uncover where the series may be heading for Shiv, for better or for worse.

Scorpius and Orion

The first notable scorpion myth comes from Greek mythology, specifically the story of Orion. In his hubris boasting to the gods, the legendary hunter Orion proclaimed that there was no animal that he could not kill. Offended by his arrogance, Gaia, goddess of the Earth, tasked Scorpius (fittingly, a scorpion) to end Orion once and for all. A great battle ensued that drew the attention of Zeus, but despite his efforts, Orion could not kill the scorpion. The creature was too small to strike with sword or spear, and it dodged all of his arrows with ease. Realizing his predicament, Orion turned to flee, and at that moment the scorpion stung the hunter on the leg, the venom killing him. Recognizing the creature's admirable feat, Zeus immortalized Scorpius in the sky with a constellation beside Orion, constantly pursuing the hunter for all eternity.

This story has parallels to the narrative of Succession, though the specific path it will take is still unclear. In terms of character similarities, Logan Roy aligns quite well with Zeus as depicted in Greek mythology. Both are the powerful patriarchs of their respective families, both partake in infidelity and regular philandering, and they both possess unwavering pride alongside destructive tempers. Succession is no stranger to Greek mythology, as stories are regularly referenced in conversation, and certain key characters are named after Greek myth. These figures include Rhea and, most importantly, Logan's nickname for Roman: Romulus, the founder of Rome who betrayed and murdered his brother. Interesting.

All of this together makes the case for Shiv possibly taking the crown once the dust settles but at the very least defeating a prominent, boastful figure by the end of the series. Is that Kendall, Matsson, or someone else? One thing, however, is certain: Siobhan should not expect Logan Roy to place her among the stars.

The Frog and the Scorpion

Finally, the story the writers may be alluding to the most: the folktale of the frog and the scorpion. With the earliest appearance of this fable originating in Russia, the story depicts a scorpion asking a frog to ferry it across a body of water. The frog protests, saying that while the scorpion is on its back it will sting the frog, but the scorpion says that it cannot swim. If the creature were to sting the frog, they would both drown. Satisfied, the frog takes the scorpion on its back, but halfway across the scorpion stings the amphibian. The dying frog asks why it stung knowing the consequence, but the scorpion replies that it could not help itself, it was in the scorpion's nature.

The story's moral is that certain people cannot resist hurting others, lashing out even when it is self-destructive. It is a lesson in trust, and reflects Shiv's journey quite well. Despite her capable strategic mind, Shiv has sabotaged herself several times throughout the series by betraying others for her own self-interest. The crucial questions now are whether this is a statement about her past or her future, and if the latter is true, who is the frog? Is it Matsson, Kendall and Roman, or Tom? And is the sting an affair of business or something more personal?

The great tragedy of Shiv's character is that the qualities she loves and those she respects in Tom are mutually exclusive. When he is vulnerable, available, and supportive of her — all qualities so scarce in the Roy family — she sees him as pathetic. However, when he is ruthless, conniving, and ambitious like the rest of her family, she respects but cannot love him. None of the Roy children were born with this perspective built-in, it was trained into them, reinforced by the commanding voice of Logan Roy. For Logan, love may actually motivate his actions towards his kids in a twisted way, but it is also often a weakness, a surrender of power. The principles of capitalism seep their way into every relationship; Shiv and Tom love one another but are at a loss as to how to express it. The sting may be her nature now, but there was surely a time it wasn't.