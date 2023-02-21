Could we be seeing the last of the Roy family this year? In a new interview with Jeremy Strong by GQ Magazine, the possibility of Succession's fourth season being the show's last has been considered.

The topic was brought up when the outlet mentioned that Strong wrapped filming on the new season last month, pointing out that it could've also been the last time the actor portrayed Kendall Roy due to the show reaching its conclusion. When asked about how he would feel if he had to stop playing the billionaire, the actor mentioned "it will feel like a death, in a way.” Strong, who has been playing Kendall Roy since 2018, also pointed to his industry peers who had appeared in several projects in the time he's been on the show, adding he was envious of "that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again."

Succession tells the story of the fictional Roy family, who are owners and executives at the Waystar RoyCo. media conglomerate. After the leader of the family, Logan (Brian Cox), suffers a heart attack that almost kills him, his children begin to prepare for a future without him, provoking a struggle for power and complicated allegiances. Ever since the show premiered, it has proven to be a big success for HBO, including winning thirteen Primetime Emmy Awards out of forty-eight nominations. Some of the accolades the series received were Outstanding Drama Series (for its second and third seasons) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong.

Image via HBO

What Will the Fourth Season of Succession Be About?

Premiering on HBO and HBO Max on March 26, the new season of Succession will return to the conflict of the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård)as it moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. As always, it is hard to know what to expect when this extremely wealthy and divided family try to look out for themselves, ensuring betrayals, clashing egos and the occasional hilarious moments.

Joining Strong in the new episodes are returning cast members Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen. Nicholas Braun, who plays cousin Greg in the acclaimed drama, recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub, where he discussed how much he likes the writing on the upcoming season, saying it was "excellent", and that he was "really impressed every time he got a script," pointing to an exciting season ahead.

Succession returns to HBO and HBO Max on March 26. Check out Collider's interview with Braun below: