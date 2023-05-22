Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 9.

As we prepare to say farewell to Succession, this week's episode of the show's final season also enabled its characters to say goodbye to a titan of industry and a man who never shied away from making headlines: Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The death of the family patriarch was a bombshell storytelling move dropped early on in Season 4, although some eagle-eyed viewers may have caught onto the fact that, unlike in seasons prior, Logan's fatal heart attack was all but foreshadowed early on as the incident that would finally fell the man. Even this week, it's difficult for some of the Roy kids to fully comprehend that their father is truly gone — Roman (Kieran Culkin) breaks down at the lectern in spite of his earlier claims that he had "pre-grieved" Logan's loss, positioning Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to ad-lib his way through a viscerally metaphorical eulogy. Shiv (Sarah Snook), meanwhile, is dealing with internal struggles on all fronts beyond paying tearful tribute to her "dear, dear world of a father" — not only has she finally disclosed her pregnancy to her brothers, but her position with the self-proclaimed CE-Bros is more tenuous than ever due to the truth about her allegiance with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) finally getting out.

But one of the most unexpected encounters in "Church and State" happens later, after Logan's body has been entombed in the utterly ostentatious mausoleum that, according to Connor (Alan Ruck), he acquired on a great deal for around "$5 mil, all in." Shiv might be trying to broker an important conversation between Matsson and apparent President-elect Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) under the watchful eye of her brothers, but meanwhile, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) has been an absent presence all day courtesy of navigating the fallout from ATN's hasty call of the election — and once husband and wife finally get some face time in, the trajectory of their conversation is pretty telling.

If you want to get technical, things between Shiv and Tom have likely been strained since the very beginning of their marriage back in Season 1, but they reach a new boiling point as of the couple's pre-election tailgate party — which, according to the season's truncated timeline, takes place only a matter of days before Logan's funeral. On the balcony of their apartment, the two finally have it out in an argument that felt like a long time coming, but if there's one thing that the fight makes apparent, it's that these two are especially skilled at wielding vicious words in each other's direction, narrowing in on flaws that they're more equipped to see in each other than anyone else. In the aftermath of that brutal crescendo, it seemed as though the only move Tom had left to play was to betray Shiv yet again — and to an extent, he does so the next night, siding with Kendall and Roman in prematurely calling the election for Mencken despite Shiv's protests (even if said protests are in part rooted in her own self-serving interests). He also questions the legitimacy of Shiv's pregnancy once she finally confesses it between them, which appears to hit her even closer to home than what later drives her to refer to him as Pontius Pilate. Yet at the reception after Logan's funeral — an event that Tom fails to attend given the post-election chaos at ATN — the couple shares a moment that indicates they may not have written each other off completely. In fact, it's looking increasingly likely that if any duo makes it to the series finale of Succession with their alliance (mostly) intact, it'll be Tom and Shiv.

Shiv Likes Tom Best When He's Dependent On Her

Part of the reason why Shiv and Tom's relationship feels more complex than simply a marriage on the rocks has to do with Snook and Macfadyen — who have an impressive skill for acting that tightrope between an armored exterior and a deeper vulnerability. We've seen a version of this exact scenario between their characters play out several times already in Season 4, both at the tailgate party and in the halls of ATN, but Logan's funeral reception once again reiterates that Shiv and Tom are most comfortable with each other when they're slotting themselves into very specific roles. Namely, Shiv likes Tom best when he's letting down his guard around her, and leaving her to be the one who props him up — or, in some cases, throws him enough of an emotional bone to sustain him for a while.

After the couple is congratulated on their impending bundle of joy by Shiv's mom Caroline (Harriet Walter), they manage to extricate themselves for a private conversation, where Tom finally breaks down. In truth, he was the one who had been right by Logan's side immediately after the man's passing, and, as he tearfully points out to Shiv, he did get to say his goodbyes then. What becomes clearer in the scene, however, is that Tom's recent sleep troubles are directly linked to the fact that he was on the plane when Logan died, and it's an experience that has kept him up at night ever since. Shiv, who manages to hold back her own tears, offers the use of their apartment if Tom is feeling the need to crash and decompress somewhere else — he's been staying in a hotel, possibly since the fallout from the tailgate party.

It's a quieter, more intimate juncture that occurs between them in spite of the full room they're standing in (although this is also the couple who recently played the Bitey game in a middle of a crowded party without care for whoever saw them). But it also says a lot about how their connection can't be so easily and permanently severed by a handful of harsh words. Tom is allowing himself to break down in front of Shiv, and Shiv seems unable to resist Tom when he's lowering himself to the position of being fully reliant on her, even if she lends comfort in the only way she knows how — by giving him access to her property.

Tom Doesn't Want to Sacrifice His Connections to Power

Meanwhile, Tom may have started off the series as a wide-eyed guy from Minnesota without any real sense of the world he was walking into — but a conversation between him and Shiv from earlier in Season 4 serves as proof that he's made himself comfortable at her side, and he'll do whatever he can do preserve the success he's established as a result of their connection. Although he came from a humbler background than the one he married into, he's gradually become much more adjusted to the lifestyle that accompanies the Roy family. He continues to try to jettison the cheap wine still leftover from his and Shiv's wedding, but he also professes a fondness for expensive suits and watches, all clear evidence that he's developed a taste for the finer things and has next door to no patience for tolerating anything less than.

In terms of the business realm, Tom may have successfully made the leap from Waystar Royco's scandal-ridden cruises department to a leading role at ATN — but as Season 4 has made increasingly clear with each new episode, even his current gig may be tenuous if Matsson's deal to acquire Waystar actually goes through. With Shiv attempting to steer her way into a potential CEO position — and Mencken also poised to support the Gojo deal (rather than tank it per Kendall and Roman's aims) — there may be no better place for Tom to slot himself in than at the right hand of power. Giving Shiv the divorce she so clearly sought at the beginning of the season wouldn't be a move that benefits Tom himself, in the end, but at the same time, even Shiv seems to have given up on trying to hire any lawyer to get the ball rolling on dissolving their marriage from a legal standpoint.

Shiv and Tom Don't Know How to Be in Any Relationship Other Than This One

Over the last four seasons, we've only been afforded small glimpses into the beginnings of Shiv and Tom's relationship — what brought them together, what kept them together, and what could very well ensure they stay together through the series finale next week. In "Honeymoon States," the episode that sees everyone gathering at Logan's apartment for the wake following his unexpected death, Tom divulges even more of their history for those of us who have always wanted to know how these two paired up in the first place. The brief monologue might be Tom's unique attempt at comforting Shiv (and the closest example of a Mr. Darcy moment we'll ever get on this show), but it speaks volumes about how these two might only ever be the most capable of having a lasting relationship with each other. Sure, they've each had their side dalliances in the past (who could forget Shiv floating the concept of an open marriage to Tom on their actual wedding night?), but there's a reason they keep returning to each other's orbit, time and time again, and it's because they wouldn't know how to have whatever it is they have with anyone else — this complicated, inscrutable, ultimately flawed thing.

Looking ahead to the series finale, there's already an indication that Shiv might be a little more willing to mend fences. Based on a newly-teased preview for the upcoming episode, a quick voiceover implies that she's trying to extend the olive branch in Tom's direction, in spite of the hurts they've brandished at each other in the past. Does that mean that the couple is destined for a happy ending, especially with a baby in the mix? Not in the slightest, but it could signify that they'll end up in as solid a place as they're capable of, even while other members of the family may not fare so well by comparison depending on what plays out. Like so much of what we've witnessed over these last four seasons of Succession, Shiv and Tom's relationship might not necessarily be a thing to root for so much as it is a foregone conclusion. As Tom himself tellingly utters in this week's episode, amid desperate swigs of champagne, "If it wasn't such a total fucking disaster, it would be a dream come true."

The series finale of Succession premieres this Sunday on HBO and Max.