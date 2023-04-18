Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 4 of Succession.The heir apparent to the aging Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was always an enticing position, but now that the throne is officially vacant in the wake of the Waystar Royco CEO's sudden passing, Succession has picked up a whole new wave of momentum. Beforehand, deliberation over possible successors has been all talk, but now, as the show's final season reaches its halfway point, its characters have to announce their ambitions. After careful discussion between the children of the late media tycoon, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) agreed to share the leadership duties of Waystar Royco. Left in the dust of this deal, Shiv (Sarah Snook) is understandably frustrated by drawing the short end of the stick. What the character and any observant viewer of the HBO series knows is that she has the knack to run her father's business with the same cunning veracity that is required in the show's dog-eat-dog world.

As expected, the follow-up episode to the jaw-dropping and heartbreaking episode, "Connor's Wedding," would be a slight come-down in terms of visceral drama. Season 4, Episode 4, "Honeymoon States," was integral to setting up plot dynamics that will impact the rest of the series. While members of Waystar's board of executives, including Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) see themselves as best-suited for running the company, Logan's children are determined to maintain control. The tide turns after the discovery of a document from Logan's estate that names Kendall his successor upon his death. The legal value of this will is flimsy, as it is not dated and possibly scribed when Logan was not of sound mind. After an extensive sit-down and approval from the board, the Roy kids make the call to run Waystar with a dual-leadership from Kendall and Roman. Due to her lack of corporate experience, Shiv is left to watch her brothers ascend to a position of power above her. According to the brothers, this decision was also motivated by the suitable public appearance of a dual leadership compared to the messy dynamic of a triumvirate. Despite being passed over, Shiv is promised to be in the loop of all business operations by her brothers.

Shiv's Complementary Qualifications as a Cunning and Ruthless CEO of Waystar

From an audience perspective, Shiv is the most suitable candidate to take control of Waystar. While her moral compass is compromised, to say the least, which can be attributed to every character in the series, she is perhaps the most redeemable character of Succession. Because of her place as a woman in a male-dominated field, she carries an inherent underdog status. Additionally, viewers get the sense that she has worked harder for her career success than her silver-spoon-fed siblings. Throughout the series, her father envisioned a scenario in which Kendall, Roman, or even her now ex-husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) leads Waystar into the future generations. Shiv has always tried to make a name for herself that is separated from the monumental shadow of her father, evident by her affiliations with Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian), a senator politically opposed to Logan. Shiv possessed no hesitance to stand up to her father in situations that would best suit her financial and corporate power interests.

However, Shiv is such an effective character because she is not written to play into the tropes of the "girlboss" archetype. In fact, the series has been committed to deconstructing the character trait concerning her behavior as a business executive. Her independent underdog qualities previously mentioned are admirable on the exterior. In reality, she is manipulative and emotionally abusive to everyone around her. This toxicity manifests itself in her personal life and business operations--undoubtedly making her the perfect candidate to be CEO of Waystar. Perhaps unsuspectingly, Succession has evolved into a weighty character drama with characters audiences have grown to express heartfelt sympathy for. This shouldn't change the fact that the series originated as a satire commenting on legacy media empires such as the Murdochs and Redstones.

Under the direction of showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series has accurately portrayed the family dysfunction and moral corruption that exists in a powerful media family. Shiv is a fitting representation of the overarching critique of the Roy family as a company fixer who has managed some of Waystar's murkiest situations. Between spinning a case of sexual misconduct between Gerri and Roman for personal benefits and constant manipulation of Tom in their personal life, Shiv has proven herself as a ruthless and remorseless business executive. Not even Kendall's struggles with substance abuse are off-limits from her Machiavellian schemes. Shiv's obsession with power perpetuates an already problematic work environment. If Logan Roy's legacy should show anything, it ought to be that the role of CEO of an influential media empire is not suited for stand-up individuals with moral righteousness.

Shiv in Contrast to The Weaknesses of Kendall and Roman

When paralleled with her brothers, Shiv's case for being the successor to her father only strengthens. Kendall and Roman are well-equipped with various business connections and savvy corporate tricks, but the two are ultimately hampered by their need for affection from their dad. More so than even the monetary value of his company and the power that his vacant position beholds, this is where Logan's spirit will linger with his offspring the most prominently. In the recent Episode 4 of Season 4, Kendall's name features an underline/strikethrough over the text in his father's document discovered postmortem. From there on out, he becomes fixated on this piece of scribble on a presumably legally non-binding will.

Did this emphasize Logan's desire for Kendall to be the heir apparent? Did he change his mind after printing this document? The Roy siblings even engage in a semantical dispute over whether the mark is an underline or strikethrough. For all intents and purposes, he will not be able to live with himself until he can confirm that his father truly loved him. Roman's lust for paternal approval was destined to be a pivotal swing in the season's narrative. Up until the shocking death of Logan, the series was indicating that Roman's need for affection was going to motivate him to flip on his siblings and reconvene with his father. Time and time again, his lack of maturity has prevented him from making strides within the company and gaining respect from colleagues.

Shiv Can Properly Fill Her Father's Shoes

There is no denying that Shiv also yearned for her father's love. Every character has sought approval in some fashion throughout three completed seasons, which is how these unrelatable characters became vulnerably sympathetic to audiences. Shiv may not be the ideal role model for aspiring women in business, but she was born with the proper mindset to helm the CEO position of Waystar Royco. She has a devilish streak of manipulation and aversion to moralistic business practices comparable to her late father. If she were to eventually fill in the shoes of Logan Roy, Waystar will continue as if nothing ever changed.