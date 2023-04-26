Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 5 of Succession.Another week, another Succession godlike episode with "Kill List" - and another masterclass by Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) on how to influence the game even when you're not being considered as an actual player. This past Sunday's episode effectively put her almost in a "backseat gamer" position, with her brothers being named co-CEOS of Waystar Royco, while promising to keep her in the loop before taking any big decisions. Needless to say, that's not how it played out once they were all summoned to Norway to seal the acquisition of their business by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skårsgard). Still, Shiv is easily the MVP in this week's episode due to her interactions with the Scandinavian mogul.

A specialist in operating behind the scenes, she still managed to secure the deal despite her brothers' best efforts, and now holds an ace no one even knows exists. When Shiv and Matsson have their private meeting, she actually got through to him, and he revealed the horrible — and probably illegal — "joke" he pulled on Ebba (Eili Harboe), GoJo's head of communications and Lukas' ex. It's a clear case of workplace harassment and poor interpersonal skills. For Shiv, though, this may be the tool to finally grant some actual power.

Lukas Matsson Is a Power Player

Image via HBO

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Physics might argue that those two are the same thing, but Lukas Matsson is unstoppable, and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are immovable. The Roy brothers are determined to tank the Waystar acquisition by Gojo now that they are finally in the CEO seat after Logan's (Brian Cox) death, and were emboldened by Matsson's desire to include ATN — originally meant to be left out — in the deal.

Matsson did this because he is a power player. Would he have suggested this new ATN deal with Logan around? No, but because it's Kendall and Roman, he prepared a whole trap for them. He put them out of their element for this deal: their bedrooms were small, he is wearing just a t-shirt when they complain about the cold, and he makes them climb and hike higher and higher to see him. The last meeting is veritably placed on Olympus, and he even mentions how tiny people look from up there, an interesting parallel to Logan himself. He knows Ken and Rome are not tough. But he learns Shiv could be respected, and uses her as a way of going around them.

When they are all outside, he and the Roys have an altercation, going so far as him calling them "a tribute band" for their constant need to try and channel Logan when negotiating. Shiv is the one to interrupt him and ask if there's a problem, and he notices that. So much so, later he talks to her to get insight into her brothers, and she states clearly she is not a messenger girl. That's the kind of self-respect he can deal with, someone who actually knows who she is. He also tries to take her out of her element by having a private meeting with her, but she doesn't mind. When he realizes could really be helpful, he asks for her insight into the company and even reveals his problematic behavior toward Ebba. Shiv judges him, of course, and he's aware of it, but her pragmatic approach to the whole issue is something he needs, and that can probably grant her a safe spot during the transition once the acquisition is finished — if it ever is.

Shiv Is a Specialist at Acting Behind the Scenes

Image via HBO

Before working with/for her family, Shiv had worked in many political campaigns. This takes place behind the scene most of the time, so when Matsson takes her to a private meeting, she's pretty comfortable with it, even if it was designed to intimidate her as a woman. But she's dealt with countless political animals before and has lots of experience dealing with corporate ones. Matsson's nothing new.

She's also the smartest person in her family, so she isn't scared when Matsson reveals his issue with Ebba. Shiv knows how problematic this is both on a human level (and she makes it clear), and, more importantly, on a PR level, and that's what matters to Matsson. Her insight into American media coverage is invaluable to him, and that's something he never considered either. This is something he could only have from someone from Waystar, which is why, ultimately, he follows Shiv's advice and keeps Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) off the kill list.

This is a huge win for Shiv because it's clear from the discussions that she intervened in earlier that the acquisition was not yet sealed, and, for her, it's vital that it is. Kendall and Roman don't care about their Pierce-ATN plan anymore, they want to keep their positions and step into Logan's shoes, and succeed their father. Of the three Roy kids (sorry Connor), Shiv is the only one who really wants the deal to happen, because she has no power if it doesn't. That's made clear when the three siblings meet in the woods: while Ken and Rome are full of "buts" and "ifs", she tells them to just make it happen.

We know what Matsson respects is power, not money — he arrogantly declares that the deal will make the already infamously wealthy Roys rich. He might not expect, or underestimate, what Shiv might do with the sensitive information she has on him. The final scene of the episode shows her taking a huge gulp of champagne despite being pregnant, showing that her priority is winning the game.

What Happens to the Deal Now?

Image via HBO

In real Corleone fashion, Matsson made the Roys an offer they can't refuse. Even old guard members, like Frank (Peter Friedman) and Karl (David Rasche) celebrate Matsson offering an astronomical amount for Waystar Royco, fully aware that it may mean the end of their careers. For the Waystar board, Matsson is going too high, and even Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandi (Hope Davis) are probably going to be happy about it, so, unless a miracle happens, the acquisition of the company by Gojo is all but set.

Matsson outplayed Kendall and Roman, going around them and even creating a kill list tailor-made around Shiv's insights after their private meeting. When making his revised offer, he called Frank, not any of the Roys, because he knew that way it wouldn't be refused. It's also a clear sign that he doesn't intend on counting on either of the Roy brothers in the future. Shiv, on the other hand, has proved her usefulness, and, if she plays her cards close to her chest, she may even end up on the top of that mountain by herself in the very near future — no Matsson, no Kendall, no Roman, no child. Just her.