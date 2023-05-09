Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 4 Episode 7.This week's episode of Succession left Shiv (Sarah Snook) in a very tough spot. On "Tailgate Party", her whole strategy went up in smoke during the election eve party she hosted in her New York penthouse, as her brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) continued their quest to tank the Waystar-GoJo acquisition deal Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) seemed to have so secure in his hands. Now, the Roy daughter, who was playing both sides with such expertise, finds her position threatened on all sides, in a stunning turn of events.

It all began even before the episode started, as the CE-Bros were tirelessly trying to dig up dirt on Matsson to prevent the acquisition of Waystar. As the party begins, the Swede mogul even shows up to try and intimidate them on the spot after Shiv gives him a tip, but the tables turn when he bullies his ex-girlfriend and GoJo's current head of communications, Ebba (Eili Harboe), into leaving a conversation. She flees to the balcony, where the CE-Bros wait like vultures. They already knew about the bricks of blood Mattsson used to send her, and she reveals the troubling and inflated numbers of the company in India. Shiv knew nothing about it, and was caught by surprise. Her brothers still don't know she was a double agent, but Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) does, and they had an epic fight in front of all the guests. What are her options now?

RELATED: Loving Alexander Skarsgård in ‘Succession’? You Need to Check Out This Coming-of-Age Film

Shiv Fumbled What Should’ve Been an Easy Win

Image via HBO

This whole arc started back in Episode 4 of the current season, "Kill List", when the Waystar-Royco employees were summoned to a retreat in Norway so Matsson could consider who to keep once the acquisition was done and close the deal once and for all. After bullying the Roy brothers for the first time, he had a secret meeting with Shiv, in which he revealed his "pranking" of Ebba with the bricks of blood (a clear case of harassment). That was a secret ace that no one else in the game knew even existed and one that Matsson didn't even consider dangerous, as he never saw any of the Roys as a threat to his position.

All that happened in Episode 5, though. She kept all this to herself for two whole episodes while waiting for a clear reading of the whole situation, but now the game has caught up with her. In the meantime, she had opportunities to act, like pressing her brothers into confessing their intentions of tanking the deal in Episode 6, "Living+", Roman's firing spree, and Matsson's infamous tweet with a Holocaust joke during Kendall's presentation in the Waystar Investor Day.

Shiv is a natural strategist, but the hard truth here is that she fumbled her whole play. She's had more than enough time to strategize and more than one situation to act on whatever outcome she intended, but let things slip between her fingers. Granted, Ebba's revelation about the India numbers was something she couldn't have foreseen, but her experience in the political arena, where things can get as savage as in business, should have warned her not to wait too long. A winning situation can be reversed almost instantly with new information. She could've brought that information herself earlier and come out on top. Now someone else has done it.

Shiv Has a Lot Going On - And It Can Get Even Worse

Image via HBO

The world is still processing the loss of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the biggest media and communications mogul. Shiv is still processing, too, especially given that she is one of Logan's children and heirs. In Episode 4, "Honeymoon States", Kendall and Roman were crowned interim co-CEOs for the period of the negotiations between Waystar and GoJo, but Shiv was left out. Her alliance with Matsson was a way for her to protect her interests should the CE-Bros leave her behind (which we already know Kendall fully intends on doing), but now one thing might affect the other.

Another complicated situation she's in was revealed right at the beginning of Episode 4, as her pregnancy was confirmed by her doctor. Shiv has always had a very particular relationship with the idea of motherhood, not getting along with her own mother, but now becoming one. Still, fate chose this moment to make it happen, right when her father dies and leaves her with nothing to her name.

She also recently got back with Tom after their break-up in Episode 1, and he knew about Shiv's status as a double agent. Now, with their fight on the balcony in Episode 7, they are probably going to carry out their divorce (or maybe not, that's another thing Shiv has been postponing for a long time), but it's still unclear whether he's aware of her 5-month pregnancy. We know they have been having sex, and 5 months is a period in which a pregnancy is definitely starting to show. Still, his saying she isn't a good person to be a mother hit deep regardless. For any soon-to-be mother, a comment like that holds a lot of weight.

What Can Shiv Really Do Right Now?

Image via HBO

Yes, Shiv's life is currently a disaster, but not all is lost. Earlier in Season 4, she and her brothers outbid Logan and successfully acquired Waystar-Royco's rival media conglomerate, Pierce. The three of them intended on taking that as their own business and standing up to their father, but then the Roy elder died. Everything changed the minute he passed because one of his kids would certainly inherit the CEO position. At that moment, Pierce was no longer a priority for any of the Roy kids, but it can still be Shiv's.

If Matsson decides to turn on her, it's almost impossible for her brothers would forgive her. If Tom decides to betray her again, she'll have few allies left. Still, all those people have their eyes on the Waystar-Royco prize, while there's still another media leviathan being left aside in the game. Of course, Pierce was acquired by all three Roy kids, but Shiv has always been preferred by Nan Pierce. Should she contact Nan (Cherry Jones) and Naomi (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), she can definitely find a way to secure her position over there, and maybe even kick her brothers out. Though how she could afford that acquisition on her own would be a question, but we know the Pierces don't like the Roys, but Shiv could overcome this bad blood.

Right now, though, her best play is leaving Matsson despite the possibility of him turning on her. She has a good reason for it now that he's proven that he's narcissistic, reckless, and incapable of leading a company the size of Waystar. His not disclosing the India numbers to her was a serious breach of trust, one that any strategic advisor can't deal with it. She could stay quiet about it and continue to play the Kendall and Roman's game in the hopes of her involvement with Matsson never surfacing, but that's dangerous. Coming clean is also never an option for a Roy, as their relationships are always based on exchange. Her best play is to secure what little she still has at stake, and try to maximize it should everyone turn on her.