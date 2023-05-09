Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7 of Succession.Throughout HBO’s Succession, Sarah Snook’s Shiv and Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom have endured many highs and lows in their marriage. Beginning the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, we’ve seen them get married, endure affairs, and agree to divorce before finding comfort in each other again. In the show's latest episode, "Tailgate Party," the two have their most transparent conversation to date, resulting in an argument which there is seemingly no turning back from.

The argument addresses many issues that have been brewing since the show began, ultimately highlighting both characters’ flaws with little restraint. However tragic the scene may seem, it was an essential and unavoidable conversation that serves to push these characters away from their toxic relationship and toward Succession's fast-approaching climax.

Shiv Has Never Put Tom First

A memorable moment of Season 1’s penultimate episode "Pre-Nuptial" takes place at the couple’s wedding, where Shiv asks Tom for an open marriage after denying her affair with Nate (Ashley Zuckerman). It’s one of the first scenes where we see how toxic their relationship can be, with Shiv choosing their wedding night to discuss the difficult topic. Lying to Tom and suggesting being open to intimacy with others highlights Shiv’s lack of care for Tom, focusing on what she wants with little consideration for her new husband.

Throughout the show, Shiv abuses this agreement despite Tom clearly being uncomfortable with it. From her time with Nate to a late night with a random actor, Shiv takes what she wants, whilst Tom (repeatedly referred to as the sad puppy) loyally waits for her, not interested in anyone else. In fact, the only time Tom ever gets close to anyone else is a hilarious moment in Season 1's "Prague," where he has an intimate exchange with Roman’s girlfriend-to-be Tabitha (Caitlin Fitzgerald); however, this takes place far before the events of "Pre-Nuptial."

Shiv’s lack of consideration for Tom steps far beyond their romantic life, as he becomes Waystar Royco’s scapegoat on many occasions. In Season 2’s finale, Shiv is more than willing to let Tom go to prison as a result of the developing cruise scandal. Only when Tom stands up for himself and threatens their marriage does Shiv finally ask her father, Logan (Brian Cox) to sacrifice sibling Kendall (Jeremy Strong) instead. It’s a moment that Tom has clearly never recovered from as he brings it up in "Tailgate Party," bursting with pent-up emotion after discovering Shiv once again throwing him under the bus, telling everyone at the party that he is soon to be fired. Serving as another example of Shiv’s lack of consideration for Tom, it’s a moment that resurrects old demons from their short marriage, bringing the argument to a boiling point.

Tom Has Used Shiv to Get to Power

The tragedy of their failing marriage is that Tom genuinely does love Shiv and has put her first on many occasions. As mentioned earlier, he’s a sad puppy who just wants love and respect from his partner, but despite being dealt a worse hand, Tom is hardly blame-free for the destruction of their marriage after using it to climb up the corporate ladder at Waystar. When the position of CEO is up in the air, Tom consistently puts his name in the ring, struggling to come to terms with the fact that Logan is eyeing Shiv for the position during Season 2.

It’s hard to see where Tom’s true intentions have been within the marriage, as Shiv points out in their argument how quickly he jumped at the chance to propose to her whilst she was at her lowest, her father’s future uncertain. Later, in Season 3’s final moments, it is revealed that Tom betrayed the Roy kids to side with Logan, a sharp contrast to scenes earlier in the episode where the struggling couple is finally beginning to get along again. After Logan’s death early in Season 4, his betrayal soon backfires as the Roys return to Waystar. Immediately, Tom jumps into networking mode, trying hard to win over the brothers. After all, he’s “here to serve.”

After a lackluster response from the boys, Tom turns back to Shiv, seemingly trying to rekindle their connection and reminiscing on their early days as a couple. It’s these conversations that raise questions as to Tom’s motivations when marrying Shiv, who later brings it all up in their heartbreaking argument. Whatever his intentions may have initially been, it’s undeniable that Tom finds love along the way, respecting Shiv in a way that she never returns to him.

What’s Next for Shiv and Tom?

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the couple; however, it’s unlikely that we’ll see them working together again. The argument in "Tailgate Party" seemingly acts as a climax to the couple’s four-season arc as they vent long over-due feelings towards each other. Both characters end the episode alone, with Shiv having a difficult decision ahead and Tom losing everything he’s worked for over the duration of the show.

Shiv has two options: side with an unstable Gojo that’s currently dealing with faulty numbers and a CEO one bad tweet away from being canceled, or side with her brothers where she’ll have to fight to find a voice within the company. Her argument and inevitable divorce from Tom are crucial to her next steps, no longer having to consider his future position at the company.

Tom’s situation is significantly direr after kicking out Waystar’s most important personnel from his party and making enemies of the Roy kids. The trio clearly doesn’t intend to bring him forward in the company’s next stage, leaving Tom with very little to work with. Regardless, separating from Shiv will allow him to finally focus on himself, take steps forward in his career, or find someone who can give him the respect he deserves. But as he lies alone in the episode’s final moments, one can only wonder, perhaps he has one last trick up his sleeve.

Ultimately, Tom and Shiv’s argument is a crucial turning point for Succession. Being free from the toxic traits that the two push upon each other will allow the couple to focus on themselves, moving the characters forward and solidifying the fact that their argument needed to happen. Time will tell as to what their futures will entail, but it’s fair to say that their relationship will never be the same again.

