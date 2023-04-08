Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 2 of Succession.Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) has always seemed like more of an underdog than the Roys. His relationship to the family was tenuous, for a long time propped up only by his marriage to Shiv (Sarah Snook). But as Succession has gone on he’s carved out more of a place for himself, endearing himself to Logan, and each time he’s made his true colors more clear. Tom is just as deep in this game as everyone else and after his major play at the end of Season 3, it’s shedding new light on how terrible he’s been the whole time. Season 4 makes it more clear than ever that Tom is just as bad as the rest of the Roys.

An Outsider Is An Underdog

Everyone without the surname “Roy” is at a disadvantage in Succession. Tom is just one of many executives that have managed to fight their way into Logan’s inner circle and even this much was only possible because of the advantage he got from marrying Logan’s daughter, Shiv. But anyone who’s not a Roy is facing an uphill battle trying to get anything from Logan. If even his kid’s can’t get what they want from him, it's nearly impossible for an outsider to get the time of day. We see this still in Season 4 even with Logan’s kids supposedly turned against him, he still has no fondness for Tom or others in his inner circle. In Episode 2, Logan goads them to roast him, but they are either too scared to do it or immediately lambasted. Tom is in this group of outsiders who’ve made it as close to the top as possible, and it’s still not enough. But Tom is willing to do nearly anything for Logan and that gives him an edge.

Tom Has Always Been on This Path

Tom has never been a good person. We could see this as far back as Season 1 from the way he treated Greg (Nicholas Braun) and how he went on to “teach” him throughout the rest of the show. He made Greg into his working dog and then taught Greg how to do the same. From using people as footstools to destroying evidence of a crime, Tom was the one who taught Greg everything about the dark underbelly of Waystar. His allegiances to Waystar and Logan have always been clear. He helped cover up Waystars horrendous crimes in their cruise industry that involved multiple deaths and then lied about it to Congress. And when that wasn’t enough he offered to be Logan’s fall guy, researching what his life would be in prison only to clutch his pearls at the thought of toilet wine. He’s just as much of a posh prick as the rest of them and always has been, it only became so obvious after Tom betrayed the very person who helped get him to where he is: Shiv.

Shiv and Tom's Relationship Is the Tipping Point

Shiv and Tom have never had a very good relationship. It’s been somewhat awkward from the start and cracks started to form long before their wedding. Between Shiv cheating and Tom’s comment on the beach about feeling more hurt with her than without her, it was clear they weren’t great for each other. Still it always seemed like they wanted to keep it together. No betrayal was too big. Until the Season 3 finale.

When Tom sold out Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to their dad, revealing their attempted coup, he shifted the tides decidedly back in Logan’s favor but in doing so has made it clear he will do anything to stay in his good graces. This was easy enough to tell in earlier seasons from how much he kissed up to Logan, but this has finally put him firmly on Logan’s side without the caveat of “because he’s Shiv’s husband”. The scene where he appears, revealing his betrayal, and Logan embraces him feels reminiscent of a mafia film. A man’s betrayal of one party signifies loyalty to another. He’s a confidante in his own right now, more endeared to Logan at the moment than his own daughter. And after everything he’s done, where else could he be? He sold his soul to the devil and let his true colors shine through. From here on, there’s no mistaking Tom as anything but willfully malicious.

Will Tom Be the Successor to Logan's Empire?

As soon as Season 4 began it became clear that even with his marriage in tatters, Tom has no intention of shying away from Logan. In fact, he’s gunning to become even more like him. He still kisses up to him constantly, but now Logan is giving something back. After one last failed attempt to bridge the ginormous gap between them when Shiv returns home, they decide to call it quits. At first Tom seems sad but accepting of it but it quickly becomes clear that is not the case. When Shiv says she wants a divorce, Logan advises Tom to do the same thing that he’d done to Shiv’s mother, buying out all the divorce lawyers in New York to prevent her from going through with it. Logan even says that if Shiv had been on his side instead he’d have advised her to do the same thing, almost posing Tom as her replacement. He’s emulating Logan not only in his ambitions but in his tricks and subterfuge, making himself Logan’s most loyal soldier.

And just to drive home that this is who Tom has been the whole time, even after all the recognition he’s gotten, he’s still treating Greg like his dog. At the end of Season 3 he made a deal with Greg to bring him into the fold on Logan’s side, promising Greg he could become like himself. Yet he still pushes off tasks like delivering the news on Kerry’s (Zoe Winters) failed audition and constantly makes fun of Greg’s date at Logan’s birthday (though that was certainly a foible on Greg’s part as well). This is who Tom has always been, he’s just never had this much power before.

It’s long been speculated that Tom could “win” Succession. Despite everything he’s done, he’s still often underestimated by those around him, especially Shiv. But with him now fully in Logan’s pocket, taking moves directly from his playbook, it’s more clear than ever that he might be the most similar to Logan out of everyone. The way he uses his power to control Shiv, the way he doesn’t even pretend to have morals, and his willingness to do whatever, even betray his wife, to get what he wants is something you’d think no one outside the Roy family would be capable of. But Tom has done it, he’s all-in with Logan and Waystar whatever that may bring. More than any of his kids, Tom has been willing to do anything and everything Logan asked of him. He may be Logan’s dog, but he’s loyal.

There was a point where we could hope Tom might be better. Despite everything he’s done for Waystar and the lack of concern he has for others, he at least seemed like an underdog. He had to work his way up through the ranks even with the leg-up he got. In the end, though, he chose to be like Logan. He chose to sign that deal with the devil, expose his wife’s plans, and screw her over when she tried to leave him. He’s shaping up to be a wonderful replacement for Logan, a perfect successor, and that makes him just as much Roy as the rest of them.