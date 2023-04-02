Until the shocking conclusion of Season 3, Succession’s Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) always seemed like a bit of a joke. He often fumbled his way through social interactions and rarely offered any sharp advice to Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Yet, as we’ve seen with the first episode of Season 4, Tom is (against all odds) actually in a strong position at Waystar Royco due to his careful and quiet strategizing.

Tom’s ascension to Waystar power player was achieved through five critical decisions: offering himself up as a prison-bound sacrifice, thus endearing him to Logan; quietly helping to manage the cruise line scandal; forming a bond with Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to keep himself inside the family circle even as his marriage was imploding; rising up the corporate ladder, eventually securing a prominent job title at ATN; and sticking with Logan, accurately predicting that Logan would remain in power despite multiple coup attempts. As we revisit these critical steps in Tom’s ascension, we’ll see how he’s shocked the Waystar world by becoming one of Succession’s most savvy and powerful characters.

That Time Tom Offered Himself up as a Blood Sacrifice

In one of the more twisted storylines in Succession, Logan decides that one close member of his inner circle needs to be sacrificed on the altar of “justice.” Waystar Royco is in the midst of a terrible scandal in its cruise line division, which Tom at one point oversaw. Tom, with the help of his bumbling sidekick Cousin Greg, decides to destroy confidential files that shed light on the truth of the rampant criminality once present on Waystar’s cruise ships. It’s a risky move and an illegal one, but it ultimately pays off for Tom, who offers himself up to take the blame for Waystar. If Tom was actually convicted of wrongdoing, it could mean possible jail time, a reality that haunts Tom for weeks. Ultimately, the investigation goes away, the remaining files that Cousin Greg decided not to destroy are not quite as damning as everyone thought, and Tom gets to continue breathing the sweet air of freedom. Nonetheless, his offer to Logan to be presented as a sacrifice to the media and pesky Congressional investigative committee earns him Logan’s appreciation. It was a bold move that helped solidify Tom’s place in Logan’s inner circle.

Shredding the Cruise Line Scandal Documents

Tom’s decision to destroy (in one instance by shredding, in another by burning) the damning evidence in the cruise line scandal ends up paying dividends. When Kendall (Jeremy Strong) gets his hands on the few papers Cousin Greg sneakily kept intact, it ends up not being enough to bring down Logan. Although what Tom did is certainly illegal and immoral, it was a smart chess move that allowed Tom to keep the company free from disaster. Had all the files leaked to the public, Waystar and Logan would’ve been toast.

Tom and Greg Make For a Powerful Duo

Succession isn’t exactly a show riddled with heartwarming moments, but the bromance between Tom and Cousin Greg is among the show’s few sweet subplots. Tom treats Greg like a little brother, often bullying him to the point of torment, but he also keeps Greg close by and sees to it that Greg is consistently promoted and kept within the Roy family circle of trust. When Tom ultimately chooses to betray his wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) and the rest of the Roy offspring at the end of Season 3, he brings Greg along with him. This brings Logan, Tom, and Greg together in an unpleasant but important union. While Logan’s appreciation for Tom’s efforts could easily wear thin after a few missteps, Cousin Greg is a blood relative who is likely to remain in the Roy circle for some time. (It doesn’t hurt that Greg goes out of his way to ensure he never offends or upsets anyone, ever). As Tom’s marriage with Shiv begins to dissolve, his relationships with Logan and Greg will become vitally important. Fortunately for Tom, he’s endeared himself to both of them.

Tom Has Slowly Risen to the Top of ATN

Currently, Tom is the Chairman of Global Broadcast News at ATN, Waystar’s signature cable news network. ATN is a constant source of importance to Waystar and the Roy family. It affects their relationship with the President of the United States and could help elect the next one. It provides favorable media coverage when they desperately need it. It rakes in cash. All things considered, ATN is like the beating heart of the Roy family empire. So for Tom to be near the top of the ATN pyramid (at least ostensibly, if not in reality) is a stellar position for him. Although he could always be swiftly removed at a wave of Logan’s hand, it’s nonetheless a job that’s important enough to garner some influence and give Tom a seat at the table.

Tom's Loyalty to Logan Has Been Proven

Image via HBO

​​​​​​​Despite the best efforts of Kendall, Shiv, and Roman (Kieran Culkin), Logan remains the most influential and powerful person at Waystar Royco. After battling off multiple coup attempts, Logan continues to control nearly everything that goes on at his company. But it was not always so obvious this would still be the case come Season 4. At one point, it seemed like Kendall might oust his father. But Tom stuck with Logan. Then again, it appeared Kendall might be crowned king. Tom stuck with Logan. And yet again, it could’ve been all three Roy kids united who finally kicked their old man out the door. But Tom stood with Logan. Tom’s doglike servility to Logan is the smartest thing he’s done throughout Succession. As he tells Kendall in one episode, “I've seen you get fucked a lot, and I've never seen Logan get fucked once.” Tom’s surprising ability to tell which way the corporate winds are blowing has made him closer than ever before to the top of the Waystar power structure. And now, after much drama and close calls and possible prison sentences, Tom stands tall as one of the most powerful players in Succession.