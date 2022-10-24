The Roy family is coming back, and they are ready to go to war. Last night, HBO released the first trailer for Season 4 of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Succession. The trailer features everything the fans can hope for from the upcoming season, a monologue from Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, the Roy children finally teaming up, and everyone’s favorite Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

Succession premiered in 2018 on HBO and quickly became a favorite of critics and audiences alike. The series follows the extremely powerful, and highly dysfunctional, Roy family as they all fight to keep or gain power in the family business Waystar RoyCo, a global media conglomerate. Succession takes a satirical look at the upper class that is full of dark humor and compelling plot twists that keep fans coming back for more. It has also hooked its viewers with award-winning writing, directing, and acting that manages to get audiences to love and root for characters that are ultimately bad people. Season 3 ended on a huge cliffhanger with Logan deciding to sell Waystar RoyCo as his kids finally team up to try and stop him.

While the trailer is less than a minute long, it still manages to give fans everything they could want. Part of the draw of the show is Cox’s captivating performance as the Roy family patriarch. The trailer lets us know with a monologue that not only he is not going anywhere, but he is still the same egomaniacal billionaire fans love. The rest of the trailer shows quick clips that tease the Roy children forming a “rebel alliance” against their father, fan-favorite Cousin Greg celebrating, and much more.

Image via HBO

At the heart of Succession is an ensemble cast that includes Cox, Braun, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck as members of the Roy family, all with different end goals and varied methods of achieving them. The fantastic ensemble cast extends to various employees at the company and others in the Roy sphere that includes J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, Arian Moayed, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and more. Succession has also managed to attract a powerhouse group of guest stars, including Holly Hunter, Adrien Brody, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong, who is also known for creating hit comedy series like Peep Shows and also has written for other series like Black Mirror and Veep. Executive producers on the series include Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Frank Rich.

Season 4 of Succession is set to premiere in the Spring of 2023.