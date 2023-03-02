HBO has released a new trailer for the fourth season of Succession, which was recently confirmed to be the show's final bow. It looks like the fate of the Waystar Royco media conglomerate is about to be decided, after years of internal struggle caused the Roy family to be divided. Ever since Logan (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the family and owner of the company, suffered a stroke in the first season of the series, the power struggle to determine who would succeed him has driven Succession's entire plot. Place your bets as to who gets to keep the company now, as the Roys come back one last time on March 26.

In the trailer, Logan can be seen in full power-display mode, trying to intimidate his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) from competing against him. For a brief moment, the trailer also teases Logan manipulating Roman into making him believe that he is needed by his father, going to show the level of animosity that has taken over the family. Tom (Matthew Macfayden) can also be seen sending Greg (Nicholas Braun) to spy on Logan, confirming everyone is on edge without knowing what to expect from the patriarch of the family.

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will be the main conflict in Succession's final season. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed. After years of fighting, the Roys are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The only question that remains is: Who will walk away in one piece?

Succession's Legacy

Ever since the show premiered back in 2018, Succession helped to define HBO while they were getting ready to bring Game of Thrones to an end. After they left Westeros, the network was in need of a new flagship show, and Jesse Armstrong's drama about one of the most powerful families in their world proved to be the perfect solution. Succession earned plenty of awards over the course of its previous three seasons. With 48 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations so far, it might be safe to safe that the upcoming final season will also get recognition from the Television Academy.

You can watch the final trailer for Succession below: