HBO has just released the latest trailer for the upcoming fourth season of its hit show Succession, offering a look at how the highly dysfunctional Roy family is dealing with the catastrophic fallout from their attempted coup on their father's company at the conclusion of Season 3. Additionally, HBO has announced that the fourth season will premiere on March 26, expectedly sliding in before the Emmy window of eligibility closes.

The second and third seasons of the show won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, and that puts the fourth season into contention just as HBO's latest hit drama series, The Last of Us, concludes its first season in March.

Season 3 had previously concluded with the Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) teaming together in a bid to stop selling Waystar-Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) and his company, GoJo. However, their wily father Logan (Brian Cox) got the drop on them by getting their mother involved to sign off on the deal, securing a massive payout for himself and leaving his kids with nothing. And if that wasn't bad enough, he had help from Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew McFadyen), who tipped off Logan to their attempted coup and secured himself a seat at the table as a result.

New cast members for Season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Returning cast members include J. Smith Cameron (Gerri Kellman), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), Pip Torrens (Peter Munion) and more.

Season 4 is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.

Succession's fourth season will debut on Sunday, March 26, at 9 PM EST on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The trailer can be seen down below.

