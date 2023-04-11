Editor's Note: The following contains massive spoilers for Season 4 Episode 3 of Succession.In the most unbelievable and monumental episode of the series, the future of the final season of Succession has been dramatically flipped on its head. Shockingly and unceremoniously, family and business patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died on his flight to sort out business relations. The speculation as to how the rest of the series is going to pan out in the wake of this stunning turn of events is endless, and there is no doubt that series showrunner Jesse Armstrong and his team of writers have more riveting Shakespearean intrigue up their sleeves. However, it is worth looking back on a pivotal scene in Season 4, Episode 2 titled "Rehearsal," and how a scene in a karaoke club between Logan and his offspring has retroactively become the epitome of the show's tragic characterization.

Amid the corporate war that Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) have declared on their father, they decide to meet with Logan in the backroom of a karaoke club. The siblings were out drinking that night with their half-brother Connor (Alan Ruck), who is dejected over his fiancé, Willa's (Justine Lupe) doubts about getting married at their wedding rehearsal. The overarching plot point of this episode concerns the acquisition of Waystar Royco by GoJo. Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandi (Hope Davis) propose to the Roy siblings a veto at the next board meeting to negotiate a price increase for the purchase. Shiv is the only one interested, but Kendall soon becomes enticed after he receives a call from Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) where he threatens to call off the acquisition if pressured by the board. Logan learns of the chicanery being orchestrated by his kids and decides to have a sit down with them after a period of estrangement.

The Dramatic Tension of the Karaoke Scene

Contested business negotiations between the Roy family and Waystar associates are the most prominent staple of the series. The snarky rapport between the blood and corporate family over money and leadership positions drives Succession, even if the plot ceases to take a big step forward. This meeting at the karaoke club is the most profound personal examination of the Roy family. While every string of business negotiations throughout the series can be tied to each respective Roy kid's complicated relationship with their father, they never directly dissect any personal wounds. After this spellbinding, darkly humorous, and poignant scene in the karaoke club, Succession was going to change forever. That is, until the sudden death of Logan, and now this sequence stands as the embodiment of the troubling familial relations of the Roys that are going to be forever unresolved.

This perverse session of therapy for the Roy children is revelatory for the audience, as they expose many of Logan's immoral deeds against his family. None of the shared testimony comes as a surprise for the viewer, but hearing these fast-talking corporate fiends express feelings of sorrow to their ruthless father is jarring. These unveiled memories include details of Logan advising a bumbling Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to follow through in separating with Shiv, having Connor’s mother “locked up,” and physically attacking Roman as a kid. Equally jarring for viewers was the expressed feeling of remorse on Logan's part regarding the chaotic corporate turf war of the past year. The audience is reminded that Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor are his children, not his adversaries. While he may love them deep down, this scene confirms that Logan is irredeemable. If there was ever a wonder why the four kids are morally flawed and void of healthy humanity, the investigation starts and ends with their upbringing. The (un)fixable Kendall and Shiv can only help but mock their father when he conveys his disenchantment with his kids' no-show at his recent birthday party. Roman and Connor, who are more susceptible to rekindling with him, are outmatched by the cynical forces in Kendall and Shiv that look Logan in the eye and explain why he is such a wicked human being. For once, Logan is directing his business ventures to support the well-being of his kids, and they deflect his vulnerability in every manner short of spitting in his face.

The Scene as a Summation of the Tragic Relationship Between Logan and His Children

In "Connor's Wedding," the episode in which Logan meets his demise, the Roy kids display an unprecedented amount of emotional vulnerability, with Shiv outwardly expressing her grief and Kendall and Roman internalizing it. The latter of the three, acting like an audience avatar at the moment, was denying that his death was finalized and questioning whether this was all real. As for Connor, the most tragic character of the series, he accepted he was never legitimate in his father's eyes, and went on with his wedding as planned. It is fair for the viewer to surmise that their gut-wrenching reaction to the loss of their father, which was coldly and abruptly relayed to them by Tom via phone, was tied to the unresolved nature of their relationship with him. In the context of the series, it is only fitting that they never received a proper send-off for their father, but a hostile confrontation about his monstrous tendencies. This does not alleviate the tragic undertones of these characters. The emotional pain that is palpable on screen can be traced back to the sense of regret that they never appreciated their final interaction with their father.

The Regret of the Roy Children in The Wake of Logan's Passing

"You are not serious people." These were ultimately the last words that Kendall and Shiv received from Logan inside the karaoke club. Tragically, this was not in response to a failed Machiavellian scheme by his kids or an attempt to undermine his reign. This was said after he pled with them to accept a buyout from GoJo, which would in turn guarantee them financial stability for the near future. Understanding of his ruthless ways, Logan's bid to play to his kids' hearts could have been just an act, but there is no way to heal the emotional wounds that this scene generated for the Roy kids. While gravely unfortunate for them, it was inevitable that the children of Logan Roy would be incapable of forgiving. As the precedent of the series indicated, the destiny of Kendall, Roman, and Shiv would be their plight to take control of the family business from a power-hungry tyrant that they could never kill. However, the Roy kids never accounted for the sudden instance of losing their father in the midst of their constant turmoil. If they did, the Roys would have listened and allowed their father to grow as a human in his unknowingly final moments. Even if Logan outlived that now-infamous episode of Succession, he was already dead in the eyes of his children.