Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 2 of Succession.The most recent episode of Succession Season 4, titled “Rehearsal,” was perhaps a turning point for one of the show’s most underrated characters, Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe). Willa’s wedding rehearsal served as the backdrop to the rest of the episode’s corporate shenanigans, but it also gave us a much-needed peek into Willa herself and her relationship with Connor Roy (Alan Ruck). Fans of Succession will know that Willa has always been a bit of an enigma in a cast full of ambiguous characters. She began the show as an escort employed by Connor; the two eventually became exclusive, and then they were “going steady,” before officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend (and yes, Connor initiated every one of these developments).

As a result, Willa left sex work in order to be Connor's full-time sugar baby, and thanks to his financial backing, she was also able to pursue a career as a playwright. In the Season 3 finale, Connor and Willa took a step we never saw coming and got engaged, so it's fair to say that Willa has some busy days ahead of her — she’s about to get married, and in the event that Connor’s presidential campaign is successful, she could even end up as First Lady. We concede that the latter would be far-fetched, but anyone would be better than literal fascist and white supremacist Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), so we live in hope (even for that 1%).

Willa stands out from the rest of the Succession cast as one of the few main characters who’s neither a Roy, nor involved in Waystar. She's essentially one of the family, and she's prominent enough for us to be invested in her life, but we simultaneously know very little about her and rarely get to see things from her perspective. Willa might be just about the least likely character to end up as the successor to Logan Roy (Brian Cox), but she’s proven herself to be interesting and important in other ways.

Willa’s True Feelings for Connor Are Unclear

Image via HBO

Part of what makes Willa and her relationship with Connor compelling is that as kooky and comical as they can be, there’s always an underlying sense of uncertainty and insecurity within their partnership. It’s hard to say where Willa truly stands on Connor, and she seems as conflicted about their relationship as we are. On one hand, Willa can be dismissive and disdainful of Connor, but Connor is a pretty unserious guy, so this checks out. There’s certainly evidence to suggest that she’s not actually in love with him, or even romantically attracted to him, too; when Connor proposed, Willa was initially incredibly reluctant to accept, before declaring “Fuck it! How bad can it be?” The show’s most recent episode showed Willa blowing off the rehearsal dinner, only to be found tucked up in their apartment just hours later.

For Willa, money and connections still seem to be the big draws in her relationship with Connor. She’s even happy to support his bizarre presidential ambitions, so long as they don’t impede on her life of luxury — in the Season 4 premiere, she was quick to check that Connor would still be rich even if he spent an additional $100 million on his campaign. But Willa probably does care for Connor deep down. She’s consistently loyal and even protective of him — like when she defended his right to keep his coat on at Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) birthday party. As far as Succession goes, this might’ve been one of the sweetest displays of affection we’ve seen.

Willa and Connor Have a Transactional Relationship and That's Okay

Image via HBO

Evidently, this relationship is transactional, but it’s still probably the least dysfunctional connection — whether romantic, sexual, familial, or platonic — in the entire series. Connor and Willa understand each other and seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company. The bar is in hell on Succession, but they communicate reasonably well and are upfront and honest about whatever’s on their minds. In a show where everyone’s backstabbing one another, Willa and Connor don’t betray or try to one-up each other; they show each other a solid amount of respect and support (engagement dinner aside) and seem to have each other’s best interests at heart.

Of course, romantic love is notably absent from their partnership, but each of them gets what they need — or at least what they think they need. Willa has a “nice man” — her words, not ours — to fund her career, which is made even more essential by the fact that she seems to lack an aptitude for writing. As a sacrifice, some might say she misses out on “true love.” Connor, on the flip side, has someone to fulfill his sexual and emotional needs, and furthermore, he truly believes that he loves Willa. Whether he actually does is up for debate, but does anyone on this show know how to love in a healthy way? Compared to his siblings, he's doing a pretty good job. Connor questions whether Willa loves him back, and is even shown asking her this directly in the next episode, but regardless of the answer, a lifetime of being a Roy has surely prepared him to be in a loveless marriage.

A First Lady in the Making?

Image via HBO

Succession has even put Willa in the running as a potential First Lady, leaving viewers to wonder whether political power is part of her game plan. By now, though, it seems like Connor’s presidential dream is dead; he’s polling at 1%, and it's a figure that's likely to “get squeezed” even further. Besides, if Willa was driven solely by professional or financial ambitions, being with Connor would surely be a no-brainer, but instead, she exhibits hesitancy and doesn’t embellish her feelings towards him for further gain. Willa doesn’t even seem too sold on the whole presidential idea herself, but she's happy to go along with it because the pros of her relationship with Connor outweigh the cons. Maybe she's thinking, "How bad can it be?" about this too.

Willa Is at Her Best as an Effortlessly Funny Scene Stealer

Image via HBO

As one of the more self-aware characters on the show, Willa can always be relied on for hilarious quips, which often highlight how ridiculous the Roys are. One of the best lines from the premiere (other than the "ludicrously capacious bag" gem) was Willa saying, “That’s greedy. Knowing they have all the other percents,” in response to Connor’s opponents attempting to reduce his 1% support. And who can forget her telling Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) “At least I’m only getting fucked by one member of this family,” after he mocked her relationship with Connor? We imagine he wouldn’t be so smug now following the breakdown of his marriage to Shiv (Sarah Snook).

Whether it’s rewriting a funeral eulogy to be comically vague and impersonal, or throwing an iPad in the sea after reading a bad review, Willa knows how to provide a memorable moment. We love Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) as much as anyone, but Connor and Willa are the overlooked comedic duo we want to see even more of in this final season.

Ultimately, we’re not sure whether Willa has a bigger role to play in the overall story of Succession. The show’s Shakespearean influences are apparent, particularly its heavy King Lear parallels, and so we think it's safe to assume that Willa and, to a slightly lesser extent, Connor, are primarily intended to satisfy the classic comic relief archetypes. Still, Willa is a fascinating character in her own right, and Season 4 is bound to be a true test of her intentions and motivations. One thing’s for sure — Willa manages to keep us on our toes with both her actions and words, and we imagine her character has surprises in store for us still.