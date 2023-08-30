HBO was waiting for its next great drama series to begin in the aftermath of Game of Thrones’ disappointing conclusion. The prestige television network had consistently delivered enticing drama shows since The Sopranos aired in 1999, and it was clear that Westworld wouldn’t be much of a Game of Thrones replacement. However, Jesse Armstrong’s brilliant premise for Succession created a series that stands out as one of the best in the network’s history. Succession worked itself into the cultural conversation with storylines and themes that felt highly relevant to the current news cycle.

Succession takes place in a world that’s frighteningly similar to reality. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the legendary longtime CEO of the Waystar RoyCo media empire, is in declining health and must consider whether to pass the role to one of his children. The issue is that Logan doesn’t trust any of his kids; Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is a recovering addict, Shiv (Sarah Snook) is highly active with political candidates that oppose her father; Roman (Kieran Culkin) is a perpetual prankster, and Connor (Alan Ruck) is a hapless idiot. Could Shiv’s ambitious husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), be up for the task? What about the long-lost goof, cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun)?

Succession is easily one of the greatest television shows of all time and consistently maintained a level of high quality throughout its run. While there are no bad seasons (and really no bad episodes), this is every season of Succession ranked.

Season 1

Succession’s first season had to slowly adjust viewers to the central conceit of the series. The characters were inherently unlikeable; they’re all very rich, privileged, and spoiled children that are impossible to relate to. Nonetheless, Succession finds brilliant ways to make each of them compelling in their own way.

Kendall’s constant desire to please his father blows up in his face when he realizes that Logan will seize power at any opportunity that he’s given. Shiv wants to maintain her idealism about politics but can’t help but be attracted by the prospects of leading a major company. Even though Roman seems to treat everything as a joke, he’s deeply traumatized by his abusive upbringing.

The first season did a great job indicating to the audience that they’d occasionally laugh with the characters but mostly laugh at them. The only reason it ranks lower is that there are some inconsistencies with later seasons; Roman has a family that appears in the pilot but is absent for the rest of the show’s run.

Season 3

Season 3 was tasked with following up a massive cliffhanger when Kendall publicly opposed his father in the Season 2 finale, “This Is Not For Tears.” In the aftermath, the show proposes a seemingly impossible prospect: what if the siblings worked together for once?

Any attempts the trio (forgetting Connor) made to team up in the past resulted in immediate failure, as they would always pursue their own interests in favor of any collective effort to stand up to their father. Season 3 created an interesting arms race as the trio desperately attempted to combine their resources as Logan made strategic moves to invest in his company’s future.

Season 3 also benefited from some terrific guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Mattson, a potential ally of the Roy siblings, who became a critical part of the company’s fate. Adrien Brody is also terrific as the idiosyncratic billionaire Josh Aaronson, who must choose between aligning himself with either Logan or Kendall.

Season 2

Season 2 saw the escalation of stakes in the Succession universe. With Waystar RoyCo under heavy public criticism due to a bombshell report that revealed the egregious crimes conducted on the company’s cruise luxury ships, Logan must try to save pace and utilize his children to protect their futures.

Season 2 was the season that truly showed the brilliance that Strong brought to the role of Kendall; with Kendall under his father’s tight control after the accident in the Season 1 finale “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” he has essentially become a henchman. Season 2 is also the funniest overall; Tom’s shenanigans during the active shooter crisis in “Safe Room” and Greg’s embarrassing testimony in “DC” are particularly amusing.

Season 4

Succession’s final season is when it proved that it was essentially The Godfather of television; in the end, the show’s themes of the American dream, father-son relationships, the corrupting power of wealth, and the rise of fascism are very similar to those in Francis Ford Coppola’s all-time great 1972 masterpiece. Succession’s final set of episodes continuously reminded the audience of how much the audience had grown while also scolding them for showing them any empathy.

The emotional highlight of the season is unquestionably Logan’s shocking death in the episode “Connor’s Wedding,” which forces all of the children to react in real-time to the news that the man they’ve loved and hated is now gone. However, Season 4 also showed how truly harmful the Roys were in the episode “America Decides,” where they assisted the fascist candidate Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) to become the President of the United States.

Everything culminates in the shocking, tragic season finale “With Open Eyes.” The show’s bleak conclusion is both a timeless story about the failures of ambition and a scarily realistic look at what the future of America could look like.

