“I love you, but you are not serious people.” This is a line that has been ringing in our ears and stewing in the back of our minds since the final season of Succession began. Devastatingly spoken by Logan Roy (Brian Cox) to his children, now that the series has drawn to a close we have the hindsight to realize that no matter who we were rooting for, the unavoidable, non-negotiable truth of the matter is: he was right. We shouldn’t expect change from unserious people and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have never been serious people at all. But, for the sake of our entertainment, is that such a bad thing?

The Roys Didn't Change — And That's Perfectly Okay

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has said before that he believes people never change from the core of who they are. While that may not always be entirely true, it certainly is for the world of Succession he created, and that includes our dearly beloved (albeit wretched) Roys. Sometimes the best character arcs are the nonexistent ones, because for some characters, like the Roy kids, change simply isn’t possible. Take Kendall, for example. Fans of Succession have spent years rooting for “the eldest boy” (sorry, Connor) to take over Waystar Royco, but to use a word reintroduced into the zeitgeist by Strong himself, it just wouldn’t make sense dramaturgically. Kendall is a tragic character that has a pattern of riding the highest of highs only to hit the lowest of lows moments later, so it was only inevitable that he would eventually fly too close to the sun one final time. His story was never meant to end in triumph, and if it did, it wouldn’t feel right.

Dynamic characters are everywhere in movies and TV, and they are always compelling. Watching a character grow and evolve throughout the course of a series is one of life's great joys. But the mystery ingredient that makes static characters so delicious (granted they are well-written) is that their values never change. So in the case of the Roys, they are never above making the wrong decision for their own benefit. Their static arcs and perpetually self-centered endeavors are what made for so many nights of great television week after week all culminating into what will likely be remembered as one of the greatest series of all time.

Dynamic characters will reach a point in their arc where they have changed for the better (or worse) and therefore we can rely on their actions to follow suit. But as we saw with Shiv during the vote, even when we think a decision is a shoo-in, our Succession brood proves they’ve made no moral ascension as they shock us with their self-serving actions that really aren’t that shocking at all. It’s the ambiguity of the Roys that keeps the tension high and us viewers perched on the edge of our seats.

The Roys Leave Behind a Legacy of Being Irredeemable

Although it is a prominent theme throughout the show, the finale gave us our most in-depth glance into the Roy kids' childhoods when they reminisced at Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) house in Barbados. Deciding they need to join together to keep the company from Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) clutches, they realize they’ll have to appoint a single figurehead to lead the charge and assume the CEO position. Of course, each sibling believes it is their right and responsibility, individually revealing that Logan promised them the position at one point in their lives. But Kendall “wins” this tiff as he states he was promised the role at 7, reciting a vivid memory from the past. Though he has the common sense to acknowledge that his father should not have offered him the world at such a fragile age, it still remains his sole driving force.

There has always been one constant to Kendall’s character: he yearns to take his father’s place as CEO. It isn’t a recent aspiration, but rather his life’s work. The moment Logan promised 7-year-old Kendall the role of CEO, it was over for his character development, stunted and frozen in time. Kendall is still that 7-year-old boy, only now he has alienated himself from everyone who cared about him and isn’t above throwing a tantrum when things don’t go his way. It’s the similar arcs (or lack thereof) in Roman and Shiv’s characters that make the finale and series as a whole so impactful. The outcome of our protagonists may not be the one we wanted or imagined, but it is the most practical and realistic ending they could possibly have.

Shiv lived up to her name in one final betrayal that left our jaws on the floor, hearts in our mouths, and a reminder in our brains that she wasn’t some feminist gladiator blazing her own path, but a hungry and selfish Roy willing to sacrifice her values in order to earn a smidgeon of power even if it’s only by proxy of her husband. Her character doesn’t progress, in fact, she essentially regresses as she assumes the same position as her mother, whom she so vehemently detested. She's doomed to continue the succession cycle through her bloodline in a loveless and decrepit marriage.

As for Roman, though he’ll never say it out loud, he never wanted his father’s role. All Roman wanted was his father’s acceptance and love, so if he was truly offered the company he’d do it to make his dad proud, but with Logan gone, Roman only mentions being offered CEO to remain in the conversation alongside his siblings. Roman always knew it was never going to be him, and it’s fitting that his character arc ends where it started. He may have never developed past the snide comments and inappropriate jokes, but at least now sitting at the bar sipping Gerri’s (J. Smith-Cameron) drink of choice, he has escaped the cage he could always leave but felt compelled to stay in for his father’s love.

These arcs are tragic, but the tradeoff is that they are complete and fulfilled. It feels right and in accordance with the tone of the series and that is what matters most. For Armstrong to go against the beliefs about humanity that have served him so well the past four seasons and give our characters a fairytale ending (like the fever-dream behavior we witnessed at Caroline’s), would be to go against what Succession is all about. The Roys never needed to change. They were never capable of change. There was no other conceivable option but for the poison to drip through.