Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.The story about finding the new leader of Waystar Royco has come to a close, as the final episode of Succession aired last night, bringing the prestigious HBO drama to a conclusion after almost five years of betrayal, tragedy and sadness. In a new installment of their "Inside the Episode" series, the network has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the series finale, showing some of the most important people who were involved with the creation of the narrative discussing what it was like for them to work on set for the final time. The creative team also revealed it was as hard for them to say goodbye as it was for the audience.

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the show, expressed how it was bittersweet to work on the final moments of the show he had loved to be a part of for many years, stating that how much he appreciated the cast, the crew and the writers. The showrunner introduced the world to the Roy family back in 2018, when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) suffered a minor stroke that would make him question who should step up to th lead the company after he was gone. He wasn't the only one with that thought on his head, as all of his children were reunited after not seeing each other for a long time. Discussing where the characters end up, Armstrong explores the idea of Roman ending up where he started, Shiv still being in play but in a "rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place." For Kendall, however, " this will never stop being the central event of his life, central days of his life, central couple of years of his life." Armstrong adds, "[I]t feels really scary and foolish to end, but with that sense that it must end."

On the other hand, Mark Mylod, the director behind some of the most iconic episodes from the series, was eager to discuss the final moment of hope the siblings saw before they returned to their destructive behavior. During the final episode, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) go to their mother's house, where Roman is trying to be convinced by his siblings to make up his mind about his vote regarding the imminent GoJo deal. In the middle of the heated arguments, clarity would come for the broken family, giving audiences a sense of hope. Mylod explained that he always saw the show as a tragedy, making "every moment of hope like that is so cruel, because you're just waiting for that shoe to drop and waiting for their essential natures to be exposed and to break your heart again," eventually calling the ending "inevitable" and "perfectly painful."

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Succession' Series Finale Recap: Who Succeeds Logan Roy as Waystar CEO?

Could the Logan's Children Work Together?

After debating it for a long time, Shiv and Roman finally come to the conclusion that Kendall should the next Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco, realizing that neither of them would be fit for the job for different reasons. When they inform their brother that they would all be able to avoid the acquisition deal from Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the three of them go into the kitchen to play around like the kids, in what was perhaps the only scene in the entire series where the characters can sincerely be seen as a happy family. When discussing finishing production to the series, "on the one hand it was magical and on the other, it was so incredibly sad."

You can check out the full behind-the-scenes video from the Succession series finale below: