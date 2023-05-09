As we approach the final episode of HBO’s Succession, a tiny detail may be giving us a clue not only to how the series will end, but also to the meaning behind Succession as a whole. The title of the finale for each of the series’ first three seasons borrows a line from the same poem. The titles for the remaining episodes of Succession have recently been released, and it has been confirmed that once again, this Season 4 finale has a title from the same poem as its predecessors. The title that was chosen for Succession’s series finale may point us in the direction of how this series will end, but perhaps more importantly, it gives us an idea of what this series really means and the importance behind Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) journey.

The Poem at the Heart of 'Succession'

Each of Succession’s season finale titles has taken a line from the poem, “Dream Song 29” by John Berryman:

There sat down, once, a thing on Henry's heart só heavy, if he had a hundred years & more, & weeping, sleepless, in all them time Henry could not make good...

The poem, which begins with the above lines, is about a man who often wakes up filled with panicked guilt that he has killed someone, but when he checks to see the damage he's done, he discovers that he hasn’t killed anyone, at all. The episode titles for Succession Season 1, 2, and 3, respectively, "Nobody Is Ever Missing,” "This Is Not for Tears,” and “All the Bells Say" are all lines from the poem working backward. As we await the finale, it was safe to guess that this pattern would continue, and it officially will as the series finale title, “With Open Eyes” has been confirmed.

To name each of these season finales after moments from this poem shows that the meaning of this poem is deeply important to the series. It’s surprising, in some ways, that this series has dared to punctuate each season in such a way – to pull one meaning and storyline out of another piece of media to drive the point home time and time again. Yet, upon uncovering the myriad connections between the poem’s subject, Henry, and Succession's Kendall Roy as Kendall grapples with guilt over many wrongs that were almost unavoidable due to the world he grew up in, it’s clear exactly the meaning that this poem has.

"There sat down, once, a thing on [Kendall's] heart"

It’s clear that Kendall Roy has a lot of guilt. It’s easy to assume that this is the result of the accident resulting in the death of a man during the Season 1 finale, interestingly titled “Nobody Is Ever Missing.” Yet, the more viewers get to know Kendall, the more it seems that this is actually just a piece of the puzzle, and rather than a cause, Kendall's part in this death was a symptom of something bigger in his life. Despite how it seems, Kendall isn’t actually cut out for the cutthroat, ruthless world he was born into. This notion has been thrown around throughout the series. He’s, in the words of Shiv (Sarah Snook), the most diabolical Roy, lacking in "killer instinct, you're wet, you're green, you're intellectually insecure, you're not emotionally strong enough, you have addiction issues" and “not a serious person,” among many other things, in the words of Logan (Brian Cox).

These days, we’re seeing what Kendall is really capable of; he can turn a strange video of his late father into positive press; he can present in front of the world and get them on his side; he can throw himself no-holds-barred into the dark depths of the capitalist hellscape over which he is the (maybe) appointed overlord. But, despite his shallow “fuck the patriarchy” outbursts at the press, his "cool new rule" that everyone must follow his lead without question, the music he listens to while punching the air on the way to the office, viewers have seen the real Kendall. No matter how good he is at playing the role of the spineless, guiltless CEO, the conscience buried deep in him prevents its authenticity with every new endeavor.

“Dream Song 29” comes from a larger collection of Berryman poems 77 Dream Songs which wades through the story of a man named Henry, who is said to have been an interpretation of Berryman, himself. Berryman lost his father at a young age to suicide, and over the course of the poems, Henry dealt with depression and guilt just like Berryman.

It felt nearly inevitable that the series finale would borrow its title from this poem, though which line it would choose was unpredictable. The choice of “With Open Eyes” certainly could have some direct meaning. Maybe others discover the truth about Kendall’s part in someone’s death. Maybe he will come to terms with the role his place in the world and his position as CEO of Waystar Royco has in his unrelenting guilt. Or, maybe, once again, he will open his eyes, and realize that nobody is missing. In fact, “nobody is ever missing.” Perhaps, though, it would be a mistake to pursue the idea that there’s a clear thread or obvious interpretation of the line’s significance with regard to how Succession will end. After all, there’s certainly precedent for the episode title not being a clear explanation of the episode, itself. Consider that “Nobody is Ever Missing” is the title of the episode in which someone, undoubtedly, goes missing.

The Season 2 finale, is titled "This Is Not for Tears." This is an interesting choice considering the fact that this line in the poem seems to be suggesting that Henry do away with his guilt, ignore it, or get over it. In this episode, Kendall betrays Logan and attempts to throw him under the bus for the company's crimes instead of allowing Logan to do it to him. While Kendall is not getting over his guilt by doing this, he's certainly pushing it down. In the next season finale, “All the Bells Say,” Kendall finally confesses the crime that has been weighing so heavily on him to his siblings. In the emotional scene with raw performances, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Siobhan assure him that while he played a part in someone's death, it isn't his fault. If "the bells" in this case are church bells, maybe this episode is about Kendall granting himself a bit of forgiveness.

What Does This Mean for 'Succession's Conclusion?

Regardless of how Succession might conclude, which, as many have predicted, may not be as final, cut and dry, or conclusive as some are certainly hoping for, it’s clear that this series has a story it wants to tell about conscience, privilege, and moral responsibility. Kendall is the leading man, regardless of whether he’s the firstborn, the CEO, or Logan’s “number one boy.” Kendall is the star of a story about having a conscience, about pushing through what you have been told to find the truth, about doing what is right even if it’s not what the world has taught you to do.

Some fans of the show may fear what will happen and if Kendall's downfall is imminent, as we’ve watched him fail so staggeringly that it nearly killed him. But, whatever the fate of Kendall or his siblings or Waystar Royco or media conglomerates or viciously greedy CEOs of media conglomerates, or a viciously greedy system, we can hope for one thing for Kendall, and that is a thing he’s been inching closer and closer to the precipice of since the series premiere.

In "Dream Song 29," Berryman writes, "if he had a hundred years & more, & weeping, sleepless, in all them time Henry could not make good." For Kendall, though, we hope he can make good. We hope that he can do what it takes to make good and to follow his conscience, rather than the conscience of those around him. And, maybe that means not filling Logan's big, big shoes; maybe it means not following in those big footsteps, at all. We can hope that he’ll give up what he is really guilty of. Just maybe, with “With Open Eyes,” he will, and only that will quiet his guilt.