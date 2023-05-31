Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of SuccessionAs the Succession finale started, each of the Roy kids had the same hope of inheriting Logan's position as CEO of Waystar Royco, but their party soon became a tragedy, and their futures became their worst nightmares. But, although bitter, the outcome of the three-day dispute between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) couldn't have been different, each getting in the other's way and, in the end, none of them getting what they wanted. The three of them were always either fighting or dancing together, leaving a lot of space for contenders like Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to outplay them while they weren't looking and make their lives miserable.

Everyone who has siblings knows how it works: either all the kids get what they want, or none of them do. The problem with Succession is that there was only one prize all along, and three greedy people claimed it based solely on birthright, which they all had. They weren't willing to share, so the only way to solve this was to give it to someone else. We briefly had the illusion of a happy ending when they agreed on an armistice and shared a wholesome moment at Caroline's (Harriet Walter) house, but, as heartwarming as it was, none of that could really last. In the end, the kids had to become what they feared the most.

Kendall Roy, the Kid Who Would Be King

The very last scene in Succession shows Kendall staring at the sunset, a desolate look in his eyes, the face of a man who lost everything. He seemed so empty, some of us actually feared he might jump in the water, but not even that was something he could do at that point. He sold his children's souls and arguably promised people eternal life for his dream job, and he lost it.

When Succession starts, though, Kendall is on his way to take over as CEO of Waystar Royco as Logan (Brian Cox) is preparing to retire. From day one, Kendall is the one everyone ultimately pictured inheriting the throne, as he's always been present, with official roles in the company and doing his best to impress his father, be it by his side, or against him. But that has always been his problem: after Logan decided to come back, Kendall's main goal was never to show his skills as a business executive but to impress Logan and maybe get a scrap of praise or a glimpse at a real shot at becoming like him. His line during the fight with Shiv and Roman in the middle of the board meeting, "I am like a cog built to fit only one machine," is extremely sad because it shows he never really wanted to be himself or do his own thing. Even when he became CEO, his main concern was to emulate his father, never to do what he thought should be done.

Kendall's evolution throughout the series is interesting because he gets so good at telling himself he is turning into his father that we actually believe him. We even ceased seeing Rava (Natalie Golden) and their kids all together, because he doesn't care about them. Maybe being a bad parent is hereditary, or maybe that's just another way Kendall is trying to emulate Logan, but it's sad that he has everything — a family of his own and the means to be good for them — but chooses not to care. If he's nothing without the company, so, in the words of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, then he shouldn't have it. This is Kendall's worst nightmare by itself, but, for us, his tale is even sadder from the outside, because we know he'll never learn.

Shiv, Wife to the New King

"Well, it's not all about you," Shiv says to Kendall upon hearing his sad confession that his only purpose in life is to try and be like his father. But, she is also in this fight for purely selfish reasons and her actions then are the ultimate embodiment of the problematic dynamics between the Roy siblings, with an approach to Kendall taking over that being just as good as saying "If I can't have it, no one can." Of course, there's a lot more beyond that, but that's the biggest point that comes across.

Before that, Shiv always seemed like the only solid player of the three Roy kids. The problem lies in the fact that she knows it, and stops seeing the bigger picture because, in her own view, being better than her brothers is enough to inherit the company. This arrogant and narrow display of failed tactics is what left her open to be betrayed not only by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), but also by her own husband Tom, who swept the position of CEO of Waystar from under her. The proof is that she failed to understand that Matsson admitted to throwing people away when they stopped being useful to him back when Matsson told her about his problem with Ebba (Eili Harboe) when they met in Norway. And even still a few episodes later, Shiv went ahead when she described Tom by saying "he will suck the biggest c**k in the room."

Shiv was simply advocating for herself, something that came with the added burden of her being a woman (who is also pregnant) in an extremely sexist environment. She was always afraid of being a mother and becoming like her own mother. Try as she might, she never had a real shot at becoming CEO and is now destined forever to be "the woman who served as a ladder" for her husband to take her place.

Roman, the Unpredictable Court Jester

Curiously enough, Roman was to be the actual CEO of Waystar Royco when Logan died, if rules were to be followed since he was the company's CFO at the time. He secured that position not necessarily by merit or skill, but because, of the three kids, he was the one closest to Logan.

He always had self-esteem issues as a consequence of his complicated upbringing similar to his siblings, but while Kendall resorted to drugs or ego and Shiv developed her temper as a defense mechanism, Roman was kept in line by his father. This has put him in a position of being pitied by the elders of the company, who would cover for him despite his erratic behavior. How could you not try to keep the boss' youngest kid happy when he's such a ticking time bomb?

After Logan died, though, there was no one to keep him in check anymore, so he became even more self-destructive. Before the board meeting, the scene in which Kendall opens his wound in a hug is just as sad as the fight that happens a while later, because it shows how little Roman really values himself. He may be the one to take the loss of the company the easiest because Waystar had always been the root of all his problems.

The only possible way to end Succession was to keep the three Roy kids from getting what they wanted, and that's not just strong storytelling, it's also a logical concept. It's one job for three contenders, who happen to be siblings. None of them deserved it, and Logan understood this to the point of wanting to sell the company before any of them could inherit it someway.