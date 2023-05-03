Over the course of five years, Succession has shown the struggles of a family trying to find a new CEO for their company, Waystar Royco. In the process, the lack of healthy communication and love hidden beneath the luxury resorts and private jets was revealed to the public, and the story about a company's future became the tale of a family's broken heart. That story is about to come to an end and, according to someone close to the production of the series, the ending will not disappoint. During a recent interview with Variety, Nicholas Britell, the composer behind the music of Succession, revealed some details about the series finale.

Britell mentioned that the episode's runtime is around the ninety-minute mark, easily positioning it as the longest chapter in the show's history. He also said that the final episode of the series will feel like a movie, raising expectations considerably, as Succession has always had a cinematic feel to it. The future of Waystar Royco. is about to be decided but, at this point it might be safe to say that audiences care more about the well-being og their favorite Roy character. Everyone wants a piece of the power vacuum left after the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and in a matter of weeks, the journey will reach its end.

The fact that the leader of the company passed away has been devastating for everyone over at Waystar. Especially for his children, who never managed to form a healthy relationship with him. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) seems impatient, always rushing towards decisions without considering the full extent of the consequences that might come after them. Roman (Kieran Culkin) became more insecure, not able to make even the simplest decisions, while Shiv (Sarah Snook) is tired of wasting her time, opting for taking the bull by the horns when it comes to her professional career and her personal life.

Image via HBO

Will the Deal Be Closed?

Even before Logan Roy passed a way, a deal to sell Waystar to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) was already being talked about by the two parties. While Logan's untimely demise came before a contract could be signed, the entrepreneur remained interested in acquiring the Roys' company. However, negotiations between Logan's children and Mattson haven't worked out so far, with everyone involved acting unprofessionally while asking for more money from each other. It won't be long before audiences find out what will happen to the Roy family when all is said and done.

You can watch the trailer for the final episodes of Succession below, before the series finale airs on May 28: