Between all of the mean-spirited comments between the family and the power struggle between executives, Succession had time for one of the few light-hearted moments of its story during last night's series finale. For once, the Roy siblings looked like they were actually ready to start working together, and they decided to celebrate with a tradition they began when they were kids. After filling out a blender with the most disgusting combination of ingredients possible, they gave the beverage to Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who had to drink some of the smoothie. During an appearance in an episode of the official Succession podcast, Strong revealed that he actually drank what was seen on screen:

We did it only a few times and then I went outside and retched, and jumped in the ocean, and washed it off my hair. Yeah, I did drink it, yeah.

After Shiv (Sarah Snook) found out that Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) wasn't seriously considering her to be the next Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco, she decided that teaming up with her siblings was the only chance she had of keeping any position of power within the company. While the discussing their family's future with Roman (Kieran Culkin), the pair was forced to admit that Kendall would be the best option for guiding the media conglomerate into the future, even if it meant that none of them would remain in consideration for the position. In the middle of the ocean, right by their mother's house, Shiv and Roman told Kendall that they were okay with him taking over the family business.

For a brief moment, Logan's (Brian Cox) children stopped fighting, and they all headed towards the kitchen for a late-night celebration. Recreating a game they used to play as kids they mixed whatever they could find in the refrigerator to give it to Kendall as a welcoming gift. The smoothie included eggs, coca powder, milk, hot sauce and even spit. It had been previously reported that Strong used method acting techniques to get into Kendall's headspace, so the fact that he was willing to drink the beverage shouldn't come as that much of a surprise. Knowing that he didn't prefer to drink something that merely resembled what the Roys came up with makes the scene more interesting.

Who is the New CEO of Waystar?

It took Succession almost five years to kill off Logan Roy, leaving the top position at Waystar up for grabs for the first time in decades. While there was plenty of fighting to determine who would be the next Chief Executive Officer at the company, audiences finally have an answer, as Matsson named Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) as the new leader of the business. Despite their best efforts, Kendall, Roman and Shiv couldn't keep their control over their father's empire, and the youngest Roy sibling had to be relegated to being the unhappy wife of a person she didn't have a healthy relationship with.

