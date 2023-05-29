Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.

In the end, despite all the twisted relationships, the backstabbing, the manipulation, and the corruption — true love won in the end as Tom and Cousin Greg were the true victors in the series finale of Succession, which saw Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans take the reins of WaystarRoyco, edging out his brother-in-law Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in a stunning power play.

And despite Greg (Nicholas Braun) attempting to sway the deal towards Kendall and Roman (Kieran Culkin), ultimately, Tom couldn't help but admire the cutthroat behavior shown by Greg when he saw his chance to get a bigger slice of the pie. Now, with the new owners at WaystarRoyco in play, Greg is getting a big demotion and a salary cut — but he's got Tom protecting him, so he'll always have a place there.

On top of who won the throne, there was also the minor drama of, when Tom discovered what Greg had done, leading to a fight scene between the two of them. And Macfadyen admitted that the trust between the two had to be as strong as it was because Braun was really laying it on him. "We just decided to go for it and hit each other," he said. "It was really good fun. That was real slapping! We just thought, 'Oh, let’s go for it.' I trust Nick implicitly, and vice versa. He really hit me — you can see my shock because he just conks me on the face. He slaps me on the face in that take they used."

The Outsiders Stick Together

Macfadyen also spoke at length to Variety in the aftermath of the HBO series' conclusion, and when the publication asked if the reason for him sticking with Greg was down to fear over what state secrets he could spill, or if it was down to something more innocent than that, the actor felt it was down to something quite simplistic: He just likes having Greg there, despite the absolute chaos he caused with his last-gasp maneuvering. Macfadyen explained:

"I think he likes having Greg around — he recognizes a kindred spirit in Greg. They’re both outsiders. And they’ve both taken a lot of shit from everybody, even though Tom would never admit that. They have a lot of secrets together — they’ve done a lot of stuff together: They’ve covered up the cruise line stuff. And I think Tom sort of admires Greg, in a demented mentor way. Greg is not without deviousness, and ambition, and all the rest of it. He’s pretty slippery, and snake-like, and Tom can’t help but admire that — and is like, 'Well, better stay with me.'"

You can watch Tom take the throne in the series finale now, as episodes of Succession are available to stream on Max.