After almost five years of the Roy family arguing over everything they could on the television screen, Succession is finally coming to a close, and HBO gave a sneak peek of what's to come during next week's series finale. In a preview for the final episode of their acclaimed drama, the network teased who will finish the story as the Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco, following the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Even if it could be obvious that one of his children would eventually take charge, there are many factors currently in play, placing into doubt any potential outcome.

In the preview, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) can be seen telling his siblings that they must stay together if they have any hope of keeping the company within the family. If they continue to be divided, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will do whatever it takes to take the company away from them before they even have time to react. Allegiances will be tested and there's no doubt that several plot twists are coming, in the final chapter from this family's need of affection disguised as a corporate war. Their father is gone, and the Roy children have no idea what to do without his guidance.

When Logan used to be in charge, everyone was ready to criticize his flaws, but the truth is more complicated than the complaints coming from the Roy children. The former leader of Waystar Royco could've been a despicable person, but he was decisive in everything he did, and he didn't take no for an answer. On the other hand, his children seem to be completely lost without him, looking for approval from wherever they could get it and making terrible decisions that would place the future of the country in jeopardy. No one will be safe when it's time to decide who will sit at the head of the table.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4 Finally Reveals What Happened to Logan's Sister

The Stage is Set for the Conclusion

The character arcs for the main players in the game have been decided, with the past few weeks serving as indications as to where the story wants these people to go. Kendall has become more aggressive as the result of his father passing away, Roman's (Kieran Culkin) emotions are all over the place, making him highly unpredictable and Shiv (Sarah Snook) is forging a plan to come out on top without the need to rely on anyone else. It remains to be seen who will be the boss at Waystar Royco when the credits roll for the final time, in one of HBO's most successful projects of all time.

You can check out the official preview for the final episode of Succession below, before the conclusion airs on Sunday night: