Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of SuccessionSuccession, the undeniable hit from creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, has seen the end of its excruciatingly-addictive run. The build-up to the series finale rose the temperature exponentially, promising an explosive clash between the Roys and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), with the fate of the Waystar/GoJo deal and many other storylines up in the air, all while the descendants of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) continuing to fight their way to the top.

Now, with the story finished, we're left to reel over the reality that the deal is signed, and Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans has taken the crown of Waystar Royco. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are left by the wayside, in the unimaginable fate that sees none of them taking up their father's mantle. Their futures are more uncertain now than ever, and the story's finished. While that may conjure feelings of dissatisfaction, this was not only the show's intent all along, but it's the only rightful, Shakespearean, and true-to-Succession way that we could have parted with these characters.

What Succession did so well was convince us to fight and yearn for outcomes in the same way as its characters. Like Kendall, whom we learned has been vying for the top position since he was promised it at seven years old, we formed ideas in our head of what outcomes would be satisfying to us. But the political outcomes, that is, the actual results of this corporate war and who gains or keeps positions at these companies, will never be final. Allegiances will always change because usefulness changes. The success of Succession's series finale is that it stayed true to the truth of its world. Therefore, there is no closure when it comes to the power game.

RELATED: The Cyclical Tragedy of ’Succession’s Series Finale Explained by Jeremy Strong

Shiv's Story Is the Finale's Clearest Statement

Image via HBO

A moment in the series finale epitomizes just how uncertain the fate of the Roys and all the surrounding players were always meant to be. When Tom and Shiv leave the signing of the Waystar / GoJo deal and are valeted away together, Shiv offers a timid congratulations to Tom, which he declines in false humbleness before offering his hand to her. He keeps his gaze forward and palm up, leaving it up to her to accept. Shiv does, in a half-measure, and their bond is marked by the same uncertainty it has always carried. Their future will depend on a number of factors. Shiv's allegiances form and fall as quickly as her conscious can keep up, but above all else, their usefulness to one another will always be the ultimate deciding factor. Usefulness can shift on a dime, and the fictional world will continue to shift this way, in its imaginary continuation following the Succession series finale.

We were duped by the late-night kitchen scene of sibling bonding. Not because it wasn't real (it was a genuine moment for the Roy kids, and we needed it as much as they did), but it couldn't end there. Shiv's moment of panic before voting on the GoJo deal was bubbling up, there was no way around it.

Shiv believed that once Kendall got in there, he would never let it go, and she was right. She pulled the "Kendall killed someone" card out of her back pocket not out of some moral duty, but from knowing that this was the only time that card could be played. Once Kendall was anointed, no accusation, no scandal would be able to take him down. He'd ruin (and has ruined) his relationship with his own kids to hold on to that crown. So when Shiv found out at the last second that it was Tom in line for CEO, she panicked. Again, not because of her morals or because it would be bad for the world if Kendall was on top, but because it wasn't her morals that made her switch.

Shiv panicked because she saw a way back in through Tom. If Tom were CEO, she at least has a slim chance of making her way back toward the top. If Kendall wins in the end, she's over. All this time Shiv held on to the idea that she was the "good" Roy child, but in these final moments she realizes that she is just as diabolical as her father Logan Roy. So now she'll bring up the murder. Now she'll vote with her heart. The writers surely meant it when they had Kendall tell Roman that he may be the only Roy with a conscience.

Did the 'Succession' Series Finale Offer Any Closure?

Image via HBO

If knowing the absolutely certain future of the company isn't the type of closure Succession was willing to offer in the end, what closure do we get? Most of that lies in the emotional state of the characters. As we said with Shiv, knowing that she is doomed to the power game forever is the closest thing to closure that we're going to get with her. At least we know what she'll be up to and why she's bound so firmly to it.

It's a rare kind of conclusion that may feel unsatisfying at first, but it's really Succession's greatest gift to us. It allowed us to get to know these characters so personally, that we know what their stories will look like going forward. We all know Tom isn't going to be the CEO forever as Matsson will toss him aside the second the political climate of the U.S. has simmered, and he'll ditch the whole American CEO deal when he can. However, we know how Tom's story will continue afterward, thanks to his final scenes with Greg (Nicholas Braun). Tom didn't forgive Greg for his Judas-like betrayal, but he's keeping him around because he needs to have someone who he can feel power over. So with Greg, for instance, we don't need to know his logistical conclusion, because the finale confirmed for us Greg's place in this world.

Hoping for a final word on the future of the company and the roles each character will play was always a losing game. The satisfaction of Succession's end comes from sitting confidently with the fact that you now truly understand the nature of these characters. Their usefulness to one another will ebb and flow, and their positions will solidify as fast as they shatter, but this finale spilled their guts and left all the emotional cards on the table for good.