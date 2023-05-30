Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.

Throughout the years, Succession managed to make its fan base grow constantly, with its surprising twists and turns that made people tune in time and time again. As the prestigious HBO series came to a close this past Sunday night, it managed to score the highest viewership numbers in its history, as audiences were eager to see who would eventually become the new Chief Executive Officer at Waystar Royco. 2.9 million people watched the final episode of the show centered around the Roy family, bringing a story that has lasted for almost five years to its inevitable conclusion.

The complete fourth season performed better than the previous three installments, proving that people were more interested in the Roys now, more than ever. Just before the fourth season premiered back in March, there was still some uncertainty regarding whether this would be the family's final bow, or if Succession could come back for a fifth season. Nevertheless, throughout a series of interviews with different outlets, Jeremy Strong confirmed that this would be the last time he would play Kendall Roy, bringing all sorts of speculation to a close. And now, the Roys' power struggle has ended, with a clear winner remaining on top.

After making everyone believe that virtually anyone could occupy the position Logan Roy (Brian Cox) left available when he passed away, the show revealed who was destined to keep the company from the beginning. Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) sat on the big chair in the end, after being treated as merely Shiv's (Sarah Snook) husband over the course of the show. By spending plenty of time within the media conglomerate's inner circle, he managed to cultivate a position of power big enough that could allow him to slip into the top spot.

What Happened to the Roy Children?

After decades of their father promising each of them that they would eventually inherit his business, the siblings realized that they were only being played, and Logan couldn't care less about who would succeed him when he was gone. Roman (Kieran Culkin) was the first one to realize how he and his siblings were not serious people, smiling at the prospect of finally being free of the family curse. On the other hand, Kendall (Strong) didn't take the news particularly well, with the character almost jumping into the river when he realized he wasn't going to be CEO.

All episodes of Succession are now available to stream on Max.