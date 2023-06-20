HBO's Succession is often lauded as one of the greatest television shows of all time. Following the series finale, fans of the critically acclaimed drama will be able to bring the entire show home with the upcoming release of Succession: The Complete Series, a DVD box set that will encompass all four seasons of Succession.

All 39 episodes of Succession will be included in the box set, along with a wide variety of bonus features and additional content, according to HBO. In addition, all previously released behind-the-scenes and special features will also be included in the box set. However, this is not the only DVD offering that HBO will be putting out. For people who already own the first three seasons and are looking to complete the collection, Succession: The Complete Fourth & Final Season will also be released on DVD, on the same day as the full box set.

However, given that DVDs are often going by the wayside in favor of digital offerings, HBO has also put forth a variety of non-physical ways to own the show. Both Succession: The Complete Series and Succession: The Fourth and Final Season can be currently purchased digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu, among others. The show is also currently streaming on HBO's flagship platform, Max.

Succession Is Widely Hailed as a Masterpiece

Succession tells the story of the Roy family, the power-hungry owners of a mass media conglomerate who battle for influence when the patriarch of the family, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) considers retirement. As the seasons go on, Logan's children jostle to remain in their father's favor in an effort to garner the power of his media empire. But "tensions rise as corporate battles threaten to turn into a family civil war," according to a synopsis from HBO. The show also stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv's husband Tom, and Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg.

The show was created by Jessie Armstrong, who also served as showrunner and executive produced the series alongside Adam McKay, Mark Mylod, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Ferrell, and Will Tracy. Succession has received massive acclaim since the first season was released in 2018 and is widely considered one of the greatest television shows ever made.

The series has won numerous awards and earned nearly 150 major nominations. It has garnered 13 Primetime Emmy wins, including two wins for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Strong, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Macfadyen. The show has also won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series - Drama along with Best Actor - Television Series Drama for Strong and Cox. It's expected that the final season will also make a strong showing in the upcoming awards season.

Succession: The Complete Series and Succession: The Complete Fourth & Final Season will be released on DVD on Sept. 12, 2023. The Complete Series will be available in-store and online, while The Complete Fourth & Final Season will be available online.