The ‘Succession’ Theme Song in Mario Paint Is the Best Thing You’ll Hear All Day

The phenomenal Emmy-winning HBO series Succession has amassed an odd fandom over the course of its now two-season run, and it just got even weirder in the best way. While the show launched last year as a drama series loosely inspired by the Murdoch family, it quickly found its footing as a delightful (and addictive) dark comedy with stellar performances and searing one-liners all around. The show has only increased in quality in Season 2, which is currently airing, and it has also somewhat surprisingly become a highly meme-able series despite its serious subject matter.

Which leads us to today’s find. You may or may not be familiar with the show’s iconic theme song, written by Moonlight composer Nicholas Britell, which itself has inspired memes of its own—including one truly iconic Kermit the Frog dance. Well today Adam Catino took to Twitter to share his own take on the Succession theme song, created in Mario Paint. And it’s absolutely delightful.

That’s it. That’s the story. Nothing major or incredibly newsworthy here, just a really neat thing someone made on the internet inspired by a truly great TV show, which recently won the Best Writing for a Drama Series Emmy for the pilot. And don’t worry, even though Succession Season 2 only has two episodes left, HBO has renewed the series for a third season. So the delight (and memes) will continue.

So put this Mario Paint version of the Succession theme song on repeat for the rest of the day for a guaranteed good time. Catino also made the song available on SoundCloud right here.