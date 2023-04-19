It's your time to shine and look like you own the place, with a new line of Succcession merchandise released by HBO. The collection features more than thirty items related to the successful drama, including clothing, coffee mugs and even a decanter set. While they won't sell you expensive suits like the ones used the by the Roy family, there are plenty of shirts to choose from, making you look like a loyal follower to the media conglomerate formerly run by Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The line includes references to all of the previous seasons, not only being limited to the latest installment.

Ever since the show premiered back in 2018, it hasn't been easy for the Roy family to find a successor able to lead Waystar Royco. through an unpredictable future, where the media landscape rapidly changes, and a traditional company needs to learn how to adapt. The search for a new Chief Executive Officer is tightly related to the complicated relationships between Logan and all of his children. While they all have different abilities that make them stand out from one another, none of them seems to be ready to take on such an important role, leaving the company's investors worried.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) have always been competing against each other for the seat at the head of the table, while their oldest sibling, Connor (Alan Ruck), never had the nerve to follow in his father's footsteps. Instead, he focused on pursuing a political campaign with the intention of going to the White House, while financing an ambitious theatre project from his partner, Willa (Justine Lupe). The disastrous relationships between the Roy children creates the drama that takes the series to a whole new level of intrigue.

Image via HBO

The Finale Approaches

The conclusion of the character arcs audiences have been following over the course of four seasons is right around the corner, as this season of Succession is set to be the show's final installment. While it looks like the future of the company has been decided on an executive level, it remains to be seen where the Roy family members will stand by the time this story is over. After multiple betrayals, confrontations and changes of heart, Logan's kids have to decide if they will remain a family or bitter rivals for the rest of their lives. After all, it was never about Waystar Royco., in the end.

While you wait for the series finale of Succession to air on May 14, you can check out the official trailer for the remaining episodes below: