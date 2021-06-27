All good things must come to an end, and it looks like this will apply to HBO’s hit dramedy Succession. In an interview with British outlet The Times, executive producer Georgia Pritchett revealed an end in sight for the Emmy award-winning show. The question is just when that will be.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett told The Times. The show is currently at the tail-end of filming the show’s third season, which is expected to premiere sometime before the end of the year.

Pritchett also commented about showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s approach to ending the series.

“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more,” she explained. However, she’s not sure if he’ll bite the bullet following the fourth season, saying that a creator walking back on doing one more season “happens every time.” Don’t expect the series to have an aimless finale, either. Pritchett teased that the team has “a good end in sight.”

This comment is saying a lot, considering how stacked season three is shaping up to be. Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody recently joined the cast in roles that are sure to shake up the already chaotic lives of the Roy family.

f you need a reminder of the state the clan has found themselves in, here’s where season two left off. Number one boy Kendall (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) decided to save himself from the sinking Waystar Royco ship. He revealed to the press that his father, Logan (Brian Cox), was involved in several misdeeds, including the covering-up of sexual misconduct. This move is expected to reverberate throughout season three, although further details are still being kept under wraps.

We might not know whether Succession ends in its fourth or fifth season, but we do know some of the players involved in these corporate and familial escapades. Returning with Strong and Cox will be Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, Alan Ruck, and Arian Moayed. New faces will also appear alongside Skarsgård and Brody, including Sanaa Lathan and Jihae Kim.

Both seasons of Succession are currently streaming on HBO Max. A season three premiere announcement is expected to be released sometime soon.

