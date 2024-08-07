The Big Picture Succubus is a cautionary tale about not judging a book by its cover, especially on dating apps - be wary out there!

The film cleverly combines horror with relatable moments like parents on Facetime, adding intrigue to the storyline.

Director R.J. Daniel Hanna brings a fresh perspective to the genre, making Succubus a must-watch thriller this September.

Shout! Studios has a new twisted fun horror hit on its hands in the upcoming feature, Succubus. Starring Brendan Bradley (Non-Transferable), the vampire-centered flick is, at its core, a warning that someone’s appearance is just the tip of the iceberg and not a full indicator of their personality and character. Starring alongside Bradley in the company’s latest release are Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction), Rachel Cook (The Hack Job), Olivia Applegate (Love & Death), and Emily Kincaid (Abducted in Plain Sight).

Not only is Succubus overly relatable for the way it depicts the danger of dating apps (be careful out there!) but the opening moments of the trailer are such an on-point portrayal of how parents use Facetime. In the teaser, viewers meet Chris (Bradley), a recently separated man who is ready to put himself back out there as a single dad. While swiping through an endless number of profiles, Chris stumbles upon one that catches his eye and, while we know the woman he’s matched with is a blood-sucking monster, we’re kind of on her side as Chris only swiped right from body shots alone.

Even worse, his alarm bells aren’t going off (perhaps he’s blinded by beauty) when the two video chat, and she asks him to kiss the computer - which I think we can all agree is weird and a huge red flag. When he receives a call from a strange man named Dr. Zephyr (Perlman), Chris finds it hard to trust his warning to stay away from the young, seductive woman because, obviously, he’d trust a gorgeous stranger on the internet, but not this random dude. Soon, Chris finds himself entangled in a trap without so much as leaving his home as his life - and soul - now belong to the succubus.

Who Directed ‘Succubus’?

R.J. Daniel Hanna both penned the film’s script and served as the project’s helmer. The movie is the latest to come from the filmmaker who has danced his way through a variety of genres through other productions, including Hard Miles and Miss Virginia. Shout! Studios has had a solid release schedule over the last year, backing such titles as The Dead Don’t Hurt, which was written, directed, composed, and starred Viggo Mortensen, as well as the Esther Povitsky and Bobby Lee-led comedy, Drugstore June. Along with Succubus, the studio also has another thriller on the way, with The Wasp buzzing onto screens at the end of the month.

Check out the official trailer for Succubus above and watch it from the comfort of your own home when it releases on digital and DVD on September 24.