The Big Picture Zack Snyder has released director's cuts for many of his films, but his 2011 movie Sucker Punch has not received the same treatment.

According to Snyder, the reason there is no director's cut for Sucker Punch is because the additional scenes would create more of a deleted scene version rather than a tonally different film.

Snyder explains that Sucker Punch did not turn out the way he initially intended, and the theatrical version differs from his original vision for the movie.

Throughout his career, filmmaker Zack Snyder has garnered a bit of a reputation when it comes to releasing director's cuts of his projects, with titles such as Batman v Superman, Watchmen, and the upcoming Rebel Moon, which premieres December 22 on Netflix. While Snyder has a penchant for releasing new versions of his work, one feature has yet to gain the same treatment: the 2011 movie Sucker Punch. Though Snyder previously revealed why the movie hasn't had its own director's cut, he recently expanded a bit more on why.

During an interview with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at CCXP, Snyder reiterated why Sucker Punch is one movie that has yet to gain "a true director's cut." Like his previous remarks about the feature, Snyder said that the main reason a Sucker Punch director's cut doesn't exist is because the scenes excluded from the original run would culminate in "a deleted scene version than a real, tonally different film." He also noted that the projects that did get director's cuts are more aligned with his original intentions for the movies, and were specifically what he had in mind from the start. Meanwhile, Sucker Punch didn't turn out quite the way Snyder initially thought. He explained:

"The problem with 'Sucker Punch' is the director’s cut still was just, like, extended scenes. It was more of a deleted scene version than a real, tonally different film. I think with a bunch of the director’s cuts, 'Batman v Superman,' I think, is a really good example of really giving a different feeling as a movie. I think 'Sucker Punch' has never really gotten that treatment. And so, in editorial, when we were cutting the theatrical version of that movie, it’s much different than I had intended with the footage I had and what I thought it was going to be."

What Is 'Sucker Punch' About?

Close

Sucker Punch centers on a young woman called Babydoll (Emily Browning), whose abusive stepfather admits her into a mental institution where she will undergo a lobotomy procedure. In the events leading up to the surgery, Babydoll plans her escape, while combatting seemingly impossible odds through a fantasy world constructed in her own imagination. Along the way, Babydoll teams with four other female patients, and the group journeys through different realms to find special items that may grant them the escape they need. Vanessa Hudgens, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, Oscar Isaac, and Jon Hamm also star in the movie. Snyder directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Steve Shibuya.

Stay tuned for more updates on Snyder's work, including any potential news on a Sucker Punch director's cut. And if you missed what Snyder told us about his upcoming Netflix animated series, Twilight of the Gods, you can read it here.

Rent or Buy on Amazon