The Big Picture Get ready for some action-packed on-ice excitement this summer with the 4K Blu-ray release of "Sudden Death" on August 27.

The set features a brand-new HDR Dolby Vision master, exclusive audio commentary, special features, and interviews with the stars.

Join Van Damme as he races against time to stop a rogue agent's explosive plot during a Stanley Cup Finals game.

The Stanley Cup Finals might be over tonight, but you can catch some on-ice action this summer when Jean-Claude Van Damme's "Die Hard at a hockey game" action classic Sudden Death checks into 4K Blu-ray. Kino Lorber's two-disc set will be released on August 27.

The set will be centered around a brand-new HDR Dolby Vision master from a 16-bit 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative. It will include an all-new audio commentary by action movie historian Mike Leeder and I Am Vengeance Ross Boyask. It will also include a number of archival special features, including contemporary interviews with stars Van Damme, Powers Boothe (Tombstone), and Ross Malinger (Sleepless in Seattle), and director Peter Hyams (Outland); behind-the-scenes footage; and the film's original theatrical trailer and TV spot. The set will retail for $26.57, and can be preordered at KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Sudden Death' About?

Sudden Death stars Van Damme as Pittsburgh Penguins fire marshal Darren McCord, who takes his two young children to Pittsburgh's Civic Arena for a Stanley Cup Finals game against the Chicago Blackhawks. US Vice President Daniel Bender (Raymond J. Barry, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) is at the game, too - but unfortunately, so is rogue government agent Joshua Foss (Boothe), who's rigged the arena to explode when the game ends unless he's paid an enormous ransom. The game ends up going into sudden death overtime, so it soon becomes a race against time to stop Foss' plot before someone can score the winning goal. McCord has to team up with Secret Service agent Matthew Hallmark (Dorian Harewood, 7th Heaven) as he battles his way through the bowels of the arena. The film makes great use of its location, as Van Damme has a fight to the death with a henchman disguised as the Penguins' costumed mascot Icebergh in the arena's kitchen, takes on another in the equipment room, and meets with Penguins great Luc Robitaille. In the film's most implausible sequence, McCord even ends up on the ice, taking the place of the Penguins' goalie! The film was a financial success, earning $64.4 million USD on a $35 million budget, and remains a classic among both action and hockey fans.

The film was remade in 2020 as Welcome to Sudden Death, starring Michael Jai White. The remake moved the action to a basketball game, which rendered the title meaningless as basketball does not feature sudden death overtime.

Sudden Death hits 4K Blu-ray on August 27, 2024.