The crime genre is one that always grabs attention, with Apple TV+'s latest export of the genre coming in the form of Mark Protosevich's Sugar. Starring the always-brilliant Colin Farrell, Sugar dives into the noir world of seedy crime as the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer goes missing, leading the titular John Sugar to track her down. After an eye-catching trailer was recently released showcasing Farrell and co in all their sophisticated glory, many are wondering exactly who is appearing in the upcoming series. Well, wonder no more, because here is a breakdown of the most important cast and characters ready to tantalize the tastebuds in Sugar.

Colin Farrell

John Sugar

Image via Apple TV+

Sugar's leading man, and the show's namesake, John Sugar is a charming, enigmatic private detective charged with tracking down the missing granddaughter of a major Hollywood producer. However, perhaps Sugar's greatest challenge is not battling the dark forces behind his investigation, but his own inner demons, with the series diving deep into the leading man's past.

One of Hollywood's most loved men, Colin Farrell's on-screen career has, surprisingly, only lasted 25 years to date, with the Irish actor finding his first gig at the age of 22. Since then, Farrell has dazzled and delighted millions of adoring viewers with his remarkable ability to be just as strong with both desperately emotional and devilishly comic material, with performances in the likes of Michael Mann's Miami Vice, The Lobster, and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer. However, Farrell is perhaps most fondly known for his work alongside both Martin McDonagh and Brendan Gleeson in both In Bruges, for which Farrell won a Golden Globe, and The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Ruby

Image via Apple TV+

Ruby is the no-nonsense colleague of Sugar, with the pair making quite the investigative duo, and It can certainly be said that one wouldn't work without the other. Shockingly, actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste's on-screen career only began back in 2008, and even then she simply played a sick patient in the BBC medical drama Holby City. It would be another three years until she got her next gig, with her role in the movie Prepping Keisha catching the eye of those in the know, with Kirby never looking back since. In the past decade, Kirby has appeared in the likes of Cruella, Killing Eve, We Strangers, and The Good Place. Most recently, she provided the voice for Lucas's Agent in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and even appeared as a guest judge on Is It Cake?

Amy Ryan

Melanie Mackie

Image via Hulu

Melanie Mackie is the intellectual equal to John Sugar, with the two often engaging in a slice of verbal jousting across Sugar's eight episodes, but, just like the detective, she has her own demons to battle in the form of alcoholism. Amy Ryan's impeccable acting resume has seen her rightfully earn millions of fans, with many citing her work on the likes of HBO's The Wire, as Holly Flax on The Office, and her breakout role as Helene McCready in Gone Baby Gone as the moment they jumped on board. The latter, in fact, earned Ryan a Critics' Choice Award as well as nominations for both Golden Globe and Academy Awards. More recently, Ryan appeared in the Hulu hit Only Muders in the Building as professional bassoonist and Arconia resident, Jan. Her work on-screen may just be topped by her stage career though, with Ryan impressively being nominated twice for a Tony Award for her performances in both Uncle Vanya and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Sydney Chandler

Olivia Siegel

Granddaughter of great producer Jonathan and, sadly, the missing person at the heart of John Sugar's mission, Olivia is a former addict who has shunned most of the people in her life, with her reliance on her grandfather leading to him being the one who hires help. Olivia is portrayed by Sydney Chandler, a young actress born in 1996 with the world at her feet. Her first big break, and perhaps her most notable role to date, came in Olivia Wilde's 2020 hit Don't Worry Darling, with her subsequent career seeing appearances in the likes of Pistol, The Pretenders, and now, of course, Sugar.

James Cromwell

Jonathan Siegel

Image Via HBO

Prestigious, highly acclaimed, and well-respected within the upper echelons of Hollywood, Jonathan Siegel is a producer at the top of his game, although the sudden disappearance of his granddaughter leads him to call the one man he feels can solve the mystery - John Sugar. Jonathan Siegel is played by the distinct voice and charming eyes of James Cromwell. Born in 1940, Cromwell's on-screen career began back in 1974, with the subsequent 50 years dedicated to both breathless acting performances and honorable activism. A winner of a Primetime Emmy and nominee for an Academy Award, there is perhaps nothing Cromwell has not done, with his appearances in the likes of the Star Trek franchise, Succession, The Queen, and Six Feet Under leading to him working with some of the world's most prestigious performers. Currently, Cromwell plays Julia Child's father John in the HBO hit Julia.

Dennis Boutsikaris

Bernie Siegel

The son of Jonathan Siegel, Bernie followed in his father's footsteps to become a producer in his own right, although his achievements and talents will always be overshadowed by those of his father. An actor with a wonderful on-screen career, perhaps Boutsikaris' best talents lay in the audio genre, with his 13 Golden Earphone Awards and 8 Audie Awards showcasing such a claim. Boutsikaris is also a talented stage performer, with his captivating character acting earning him an impressive two Obie Awards. Most recently, beyond Sugar, Boutsikaris has appeared in both Mayfair Witches and The Equalizer.

Sugar (2024) Private investigator John Sugar examines the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer.

Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Colin Farrell , Nate Corddry , Massi Furlan , Bernardo Badillo , Sydney Chandler , Dennis Boutsikaris Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Mark Protosevich

Watch on Apple TV+