Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Sugar Episode 6.

The Big Picture John Sugar is revealed to be an alien on Sugar, changing the focus of the show entirely.

The reveal adds new layers of sci-fi to the series' noir genre while still maintaining its core mystery.

Sugar's empathetic alien nature sets him apart from typical detached noir protagonists.

It's been a long time coming, but Sugar finally gave us the answer we were looking for in its sixth episode, "Go Home." The Apple TV+ series had been teasing the audience about the true nature of its protagonist, private investigator John Sugar (Colin Farrell), for weeks, as he dug deeper into the dark secrets of one of Hollywood's greatest filmmaking dynasties searching for one of their own. Sugar has always felt somewhat detached from society, hardly fitting in anywhere, and, now, the series has finally revealed why.

'Sugar' Reveals Its Main Character Isn't Human

In "Go Home," Sugar has a terrible day. He goes to Byron Stallings' (Eric Lange) lair to confront him about the disappearance of Olivia Siegel (Sydney Chandler), and what ensues is an all-out melee between Sugar and Byron and his henchmen. Before the fighting begins, though, Sugar takes all the blows he can take, all while warning Stallings that he doesn't want to fight, but, if forced to, will kill everyone present. Stallings scoffs at this because Sugar is clearly outnumbered and outmatched. Someone then fires a gun at Sugar, and he deflects the bullet. It's a moment that happens in the blink of an eye, but it's enough to shock any viewer. Then, flashes of the fight follow, and Sugar fulfills his promise of killing everyone there.

Badly hurt, Sugar then calls Melanie (Amy Ryan) and meets her at a motel. He instructs her to call his friend Henry (Jason Butler Harner), who is a doctor. When Henry arrives, he sends Melanie to the drugstore for supplies and locks the bathroom with Sugar to patch him up. He pulls out a blood bag unlike any other, with a strange symbol and a black, shiny liquid inside. By then, the audience is already in on the secret: Sugar is probably not of this world. The question remains about what he really is, but the confirmation only comes a while later, after Sugar goes out to confront Ruby (Kirby) at her house.

He arrives at Ruby's house, and they argue about why she was protecting Stallings, and why the Olivia Siegel case is so important that he should leave it alone. Ruby dodges all his questions, and this makes Sugar even more tired than he already was. Ruby then opens a drawer in her kitchen to get him some aspirin, changes her mind, and goes upstairs to get the medicine. Sugar then opens the same drawer and leaves. Back at the motel, while Melanie is asleep, Sugar locks himself in the bathroom and injects himself with a special needle. His whole body changes, with his hair fallingout , his eyes glowing, and his skin becoming blue. Turns out Sugar was an alien all along.

'Sugar's Reveal Changes the Focus of the Show

There had been a lot of speculation about John Sugar's character before the reveal. The series has dropped many hints that he wasn't what he seemed, like his strange relationship with the Cosmopolitan Polyglot Society, his infectious optimism and empathy, and his highly superior fighting skills. But all that was happening to the backdrop of the Olivia Siegel case, which was still the main conducting thread of the series. Sugar was still a noir series about people being good and evil, and it worked well on its own. Now, as much as we still want to find out what really happened to her, there's more going on.

The reveal that Sugar is in fact an alien subverts the main thread of the series and raises a whole batch of new questions. There is a lot more going on in the background than we thought there was in the first place. In Episode 5, "Boy in the Corner," for example, Stallings goes to the Mexican border as part of his criminal work as a coyote, smuggling people across the US-Mexico border. At first, this hinted at a connection with the Olivia Siegel case, but, now that it's clear that he has a connection to Ruby and, therefore, to whoever it is she is protecting, him being a coyote gets a whole new layer. He separates girls from their families, and we just can't be sure if this is part of his own criminal agenda or is something related to Ruby. When she talks to Sugar at the end of "Go Home," she insistently tells him that everything she does is "for the greater good," but what kind of good is that, really, if it involves kidnapping young immigrant girls?

These questions are now infused with a whole new layer of science fiction elements, not just noir. Sugar has been marketed as a "genre-bending" series from the start, and now it's finally clear how it will bend these genres. Yet, the work of creator Mark Protosevich and Brazilian star director Fernando Meirelles doesn't let the main thread of the story go. Make no mistake, the Siegel case is deeply related to John Sugar's alien nature as much as it is to the dirty underbelly of the Hollywood movie business. We just have to keep watching to find out how.

'Sugar's Reveal Still Fits Perfectly Within its Noir Premise

The noir genre is, essentially, a human-dependent genre. There have seldom been works that strayed from its premise, because it relies on human nature to tell its stories. The formula is clear: an often cynical protagonist struggling with their own internal demons, and a case that makes them confront those demons and human nature itself through their relationships with the people involved. There is not much that can be done around that premise, which is why noir can feel a little tiring after a while, but Sugar adds a whole new layer to it, and one that works perfectly within the restraints of the genre.

Noir protagonists often feel somewhat "detached" from society, as if they don't belong to it and don't identify with how it works. Instead, they try to see things from a distance, keeping an almost foreign perspective on events they deeply relate to, really. Usually, that comes with a heavy dose of cynicism, but Sugar had already started twisting this idea by introducing a protagonist who's actually empathetic to the world around him, not cynical. Now, the fact that he is an alien contributes to his unique perspective while keeping him detached from society. Instead of scoffing at how people are, John Sugar yearns to be like them. Instead of seeing the evil things people do all the time, he focuses on the good they can do. Unfortunately, though, he is fundamentally different from people, and being a private investigator is all he can do to feel connected to them.

Sugar is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ in the US. New episodes air on Fridays.

