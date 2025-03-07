This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple TV+’s Sugar is adding some serious firepower for its second season. Jin Ha, Laura Donnelly, and Tony Dalton have joined the Colin Farrell-led noir drama as series regulars, expanding the show's already pretty stacked ensemble. Ha, best known for his role in Apple’s Pachinko, will play a boxer with a habit of getting caught up with the wrong people, while Donnelly (best known for The Nevers) is set to play a character who is remarkably immune to Sugar's usual charm and charisma. Must be pretty strong willed, if you ask us. Lastly, Dalton (Better Call Saul, Hawkeye) will take on the role of a Lieutenant in the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

The series, which is created by Mark Protosevich, is a modern spin on the classic private detective story that we all love, mixing in that noir mystery with some top class drama. Season 1 followed Farrell’s John Sugar as he navigated the underbelly of Hollywood’s elite while searching for a missing woman, and it also featured a brilliantly stacked supporting cast including the likes of Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, and Dennis Boutsikaris. For Season 2, it will be looked after by showrunner Sam Catlin, known for his work on Breaking Bad and Preacher, with Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon producing under Kinberg’s first-look deal with Apple TV+.

How Good is 'Sugar'?

Collider's Nate Richard hailed the show, adding that its "bold risks" paid off in spades in what was described as a "engaging throwback". Richard also praised Farrell's performance, noting that "his work as John is one of Sugar's greatest assets. He’s able to exude his natural charisma while simultaneously being able to portray such an enigmatic character." He further described Sugar as "Farrell’s show through and through", before adding:

Sugar starts out exceptionally strong in its first few episodes, exuding confidence in its style and showing no shame in its influences. Despite the story becoming a tad muddled in its final installments, its bold plot twist is creatively admirable. Sugar is both a tribute to the classic film noir that is almost all but extinct in modern Hollywood and your next TV obsession — as long as you prepare for the rug to be pulled out from right under your feet.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming second season of Sugar. Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now on Apple TV+.