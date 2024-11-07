With charisma and class oozing out of his very being, Colin Farrell was always the right choice to play John Sugar, the titular protagonist of Apple TV+’s Sugar. Sure, we have previously seen the actor take on a similar law-enforcing role in HBO’s True Detective, but Detective Ray Velcoro and Private Investigator John Sugar are two entirely different animals. A fun new approach to those classic PI shows of yesteryear, the Mark Protosevich-created series allowed its Season 1 directors, Fernando Meirelles and Adam Arkin, to have a field day with visual style. Welcomed with open arms by both critics and audiences, the debut season holds a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics’ approval rating. Quickly receiving a second-season order, the only bad news for Sugar fans is that they’ll have to wait a bit for the next chapter in the story.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered (to an extent), as Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Farrell for a chat about his HBO series, The Penguin. During their conversation, Weintraub picked the actor’s mind about Sugar, from the visual style to where the story’s headed. Speaking about both, Farrell said,

"Sugar was a hard one to bring to a place — there was a lot of it that was fixed in the edit. They did a lot of extraordinary stuff with those flashbacks, little vignettes from various films of years gone by and decades gone by in the Golden Age, in the Silver Age cinema, so I was thrilled because it’s a really lovely character. He’s a really lovely character to inhabit, and there are places we can go with that character that I feel the first season was just the tip of the iceberg."

Colin Farrell is Excited To Explore More of John Sugar’s Life in the Second Season

Pointing to the success he’s experienced so far with The Penguin, and having been given a shot at better fleshing out his version of the character who was first introduced in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Farrell hopes the same will happen with Sugar, adding,

"I feel like with The Penguin, we got so much in the first season that the second film and the third film might be enough. I don’t know — remains to be seen. But with Sugar, I was like, 'Okay, in the second season, we get to really get into where he comes from, what his mission is here.'"

As of right now, Sugar Season 2 hasn’t revealed its release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, head over to Apple TV+ to stream the show’s first season. Look for a lot more from our exclusive interview with Colin Farrell soon.

