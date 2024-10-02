Apple TV+ has officially renewed its hit drama Sugar for a second season, with Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell returning to reprise his role as Detective John Sugar. Sugar is a private investigator with a passion for cinema and a real desire to help those in need. The first season involves a twist so bold and daring that we won't even mention it here, for fear of spoiling the fun. Season 2 will follow Sugar back to Los Angeles, where he tackles another missing person’s case while continuing his personal quest to uncover the truth about the mysterious disappearance in his family. The first season's ensemble cast featured Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, and more alongside Farrell.

“We are incredibly excited to see how audiences have embraced Sugar globally, and we’re thrilled to return for another season,” said executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg. “With the support of Apple, our talented showrunner Sam Catlin, and the brilliant Colin Farrell, we’re eager to continue the journey of John Sugar.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, “Since its premiere, Sugar has captivated viewers with its mysteries and plot twists, led by Colin Farrell’s outstanding performance. The creative team behind the series has masterfully blended genres, creating an unforgettable series that keeps audiences on their toes. We can’t wait to see where Season 2 takes Detective John Sugar.”

Is 'Sugar' Worth a Binge Watch on Apple TV+?

Collider's Nate Richard was a big fan of the series, saying that Farrell "excelled" in the lead role, and hailing the use of jump-cuts and classic film noir influences, as well as the "bold" plot twists. He wrote:

"Farrell has had an interesting career, having starred in movies and shows across various genres. His work as John is one of Sugar's greatest assets. He’s able to exude his natural charisma while simultaneously being able to portray such an enigmatic character. He’s not trying to imitate Humphrey Bogart, but rather inhabits his character as if he’s your super friendly, albeit socially awkward neighbor. Sugar starts out exceptionally strong in its first few episodes, exuding confidence in its style and showing no shame in its influences. Despite the story becoming a tad muddled in its final installments, its bold plot twist is creatively admirable. Sugar is both a tribute to the classic film noir that is almost all but extinct in modern Hollywood and your next TV obsession — as long as you prepare for the rug to be pulled out from right under your feet."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Season 2. Sugar Season 1 can be streamed on Apple TV+.

