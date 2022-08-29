The upcoming Apple TV+ show Sugar has expanded its cast, tapping Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez, and Lindsey Pulsipher to join the powerhouse series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five actors will round out a cast that already includes Amy Ryan and Kirby-Howell Baptiste, who were both tapped earlier this month to appear alongside the star of the show, Colin Farrell. Most of the plot points of Sugar remain closely under wraps, although Apple TV+ has described the show as a "genre-bending" series. THR has reported that the show will have a modern take on the classic detective story.

The show was created and will be executive produced by Mark Protosevich. The screenwriter has helped pen a number of blockbuster Hollywood films, including I Am Legend, Poseidon, Oldboy, and Thor. The series will be directed by Fernando Meirelles, who will serve as an additional executive producer. Meirelles is an Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated director who is best known for his critically acclaimed Brazilian crime drama City of God. He also helmed the Academy Award-nominated film The Two Popes. Additional producers on the project include Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich.

Image via FX

Given the secretive nature of Sugar, Apple TV+ has not revealed any character details for the five new cast members. However, the series will be an interesting return to crime dramas for Gunn and Boutsikaris, who both appeared in AMC's Breaking Bad universe. Gunn portrayed Walter White's wife, Skyler, in AMC's crime-drama phenomenon Breaking Bad, while Boutsikaris played lawyer Rich Schweikart in the Breaking Bad spinoff series, Better Call Saul.

Cromwell, one of America's premier veteran actors, is perhaps best known for his film roles in Babe and The Green Mile. These performances received critical acclaim, and allowed Cromwell to secure further work on television shows such as HBO's Angels in America and Succession. Pulsipher, meanwhile, is recognizable for her performance on the series True Blood, and to legal drama fans as Detective Rollins' sister, Kim, on Law and Order: SVU. Hernandez will also be teaming up with a familiar face, as he already stars in Kinberg's Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which was picked up for a second season last December. Sugar will also mark the second collaboration between Kinberg and Apple TV+.

All of these actors will be rounded out by Farrell, the veteran Irishman whose career has been marked by iconic films such as Black Hawk Down, In Bruges, Horrible Bosses, Phone Booth and the 2003 Daredevil.

At the moment, the timeline for Sugar's principal photography has not been announced. While we wait for more news regarding Sugar, a recent Collider interview with Howell-Baptiste can be seen below in the meantime: