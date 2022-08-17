With her name on many acclaimed projects, Kirby Howell-Baptiste's career is coasting, and we're here for the ride. The actress who recently turned heads with her acclaimed performance as Death on Netflix's The Sandman is not resting on her laurels as Deadline has just revealed that she has booked a role in AppleTV+'s upcoming series Sugar. She is the second cast member to be unveiled for the upcoming series and will join the earlier announced Colin Farrell.

So far, producers for Sugar are still keeping key details close to the vest including the plot and character details; this has become common practice with high-profile projects. However, the show, which will be set in Los Angeles, has been described as "a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story." Last year, Apple won what was described as a heated bidding face-off with Netflix for the rights to the series. Then, in June of this year, Apple officially ordered the series releasing only a little information, including the news that Farrell was on board in the dual role of its lead and executive producer.

Having had her start with bit parts in TV shows and short films, Howell-Baptiste began to earn much-deserved acclaim for her roles in ABC's Downward Dog and the acclaimed British spy thriller series, Killing Eve. Her performances would open the doors to more opportunities including recurring roles in The Good Place and Veronica Mars. Howell-Baptiste also had a role in HBO's Emmy-winning black comedy series, Barry, and was one of the leads in the first season of Why Women Kill. Based on Howell-Baptiste's wealth of experience, it will be interesting to see her on a new playing field and watch her work opposite noted versatile actor, Farrell.

Image via A24

Some of Howell-Baptiste's other credits include Cruella, Queenpins, and Silent Night. She will next appear in the horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone adapted from a Stephen King novel of the same name.

Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich who is known for his work on I Am Legend (2007), Poseidon (2006), and Thor (2011). Steering the series from the director's chair will be Fernando Meirelles who is known for his Academy Award-nominated crime film, City of God. Meirelles will also double as Sugar's executive producer alongside Oscar and Emmy nominee Simon Kinberg (Invasion) of Genre Films, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich.

AppleTV+ is yet to set a release date for Sugar. Until then, check out our recent interview with Kirby Howell-Baptiste below: