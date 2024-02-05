The Big Picture First-look images are out for Sugar, a limited-series starring Colin Farrell, set to premiere on April 5, 2024, on Apple TV+.

Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles will helm the series, which aims to present a modern take on the private detective genre.

The series follows American detective John Sugar as he investigates the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, uncovering secrets of the Siegel family along the way.

Farrell was last seen in 2022's The Batman as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin; Thirteen Lives, the Ron Howard-directed film about the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand; and Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, which was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Farrell, a first Oscar nod for the Irish star. Farrell also took home the Best Actor - Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This year, he will reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin, a spin-off series from The Batman which will stream on Max.

Meirelles is best known for his directing work on films like City of God, the acclaimed Brazilian drama film, as well as The Constant Gardener from 2005, and 2019's The Two Popes. All three films were nominated for Academy Awards, with Meirelles picking up a nomination for Best Director on City of God.

What is 'Sugar' About?

Farrell takes on the role of John Sugar, an American detective embroiled in the mysterious case of Olivia Siegel's disappearance. Olivia is the cherished granddaughter of the iconic Hollywood mogul, Jonathan Siegel. In his quest to uncover the truth behind Olivia's vanishing, Sugar will expose the secrets of the Siegel family, ranging from the deeply concealed to those lying just beneath the surface. The cast of Sugar is rounded out by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

The series is the brainchild of Mark Protosevich, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg for Genre Films, their second collaboration with Apple TV+ following Invasion, while Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also join as executive producers. Fernando Meirelles will be serving on the series as a director, while also taking on the role of executive producer, alongside Adam Arkin.

Sugar will debut with three episodes on April 5, with new episodes dropping every subsequent Wednesday for the remaining five weeks.