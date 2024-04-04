The Big Picture Colin Farrell shines as private investigator John Sugar in Apple TV+ series Sugar.

Farrell's charismatic portrayal of John Sugar sets the tone for a bold and stylish tribute to classic film noir mysteries.

A new sneak peek shows Farrell seeking help from his handler Ruby (played by Kirby) with a Geerman Shepherd.

Colin Farrell is blessing us once more with his return to our screens in Apple TV+'s upcoming detective series, Sugar, and to make the occasion, Collider is delighted to be partnering up with Apple to bring our readers a special sneak peek at a clip of the show, which is set to debut on the streaming platform this Friday, April 5, in a two-part premiere. In our clip, John Sugar (Farrell) is asking his handler Ruby (Kirby) to keep an eye on a gorgeous German Shepherd dog of which he's recently come into possession. Sadly, Ruby's cat Rambo runs the house and the dog can't stay. The pair briefly chit-chat about the ongoing investigation that Sugar is working on, and viewers are left with a tease about taking care of a body in someone’s car.

Farrell takes on the role of John Sugar, an American private investigator embroiled in the mysterious case of Olivia Siegel's disappearance. Olivia, the cherished granddaughter of the iconic Hollywood mogul Jonathan Siegel, vanishes without a trace, plunging Sugar into a labyrinth of secrets. Throughout his investigation, Sugar will expose the clandestine truths of the Siegel dynasty, unveiling scandals that have both recently been uncovered, and some which were buried long ago. The series also stars Kirby (Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

Is 'Sugar' Worth Watching? Absolutely.

Close

Collider's Nate Richard was a big fan of the series, and hailed Farrell's performance in the lead role:

Farrell has had an interesting career, having starred in movies and shows across various genres. His work as John is one of Sugar's greatest assets. He’s able to exude his natural charisma while simultaneously being able to portray such an enigmatic character. He’s not trying to imitate Humphrey Bogart, but rather inhabits his character as if he’s your super friendly, albeit socially awkward neighbor. Farrell has played detectives before, but John Sugar has much more in common with Pádraic from The Banshees of Inisherin than Ray Velcoro in True Detective Season 2. This is Farrell’s show through and through, and while the rest of the ensemble turns in solid work as the eccentric characters that John meets on his journey, they're all in service of the title character’s arc. Sugar starts out exceptionally strong in its first few episodes, exuding confidence in its style and showing no shame in its influences. Despite the story becoming a tad muddled in its final installments, its bold plot twist is creatively admirable. Sugar is both a tribute to the classic film noir that is almost all but extinct in modern Hollywood and your next TV obsession — as long as you prepare for the rug to be pulled out from right under your feet.

Sugar premieres on Apple TV+ on April 5. Check out our exclusive clip below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.