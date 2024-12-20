2024 has been a year in which several great films have attempted to reckon with unconscionable tragedies, ensuring that they are not lost to time. Nickel Boys examined the systematic abuses within American schools, September 5 captured a shocking moment in modern journalism, and I’m Still Here explored a transitional moment in Brazilian history. While there is a value in these biographical stories, they will ultimately feel like a recreation, as they do not feature legitimate footage of those that suffered injustice. However, the powerful documentary Sugarcane breaks down a horrific history lesson about the violence committed against indigenous people that is in need of being told. While it is by no means an easy film to watch, Sugarcane is essential viewing in order to ensure that a tragedy of this scale never happens again.

What Is ‘Sugarcane’ About?

Sugarcane is centered on research on the St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, British Columbia, which was an academy that was part of the Canadian Indian residential school system. Although the school itself closed in 1981, many of the survivors remember horrific abuse that was committed against them at the time of their studies. Students were physically and sexually assaulted, and the children born from these assaults were often killed in order to avoid word from breaking out. The goal of St. Joseph’s, and many of the schools like it, was to completely erase indigenous culture and tell these impressionable students that their identity made them a target. Although it was the discovery of unmarked graves outside the former school grounds that kicked off the investigation, the extent to which these crimes affected the community is deeper than any of the filmmakers or survivors may have recognized.

Sugarcane takes a very procedural approach to its subject, as it was hard to capture evidence when so much of it was expunged from existence. Since the schools were able to use their governmental connections to hide any official records, much of the research conducted in Sugarcane involved reaching out to survivors and letting them have the opportunities to tell their stories. These personal testimonies are difficult to hear, as even the elderly members of the community still struggle with mental health issues and trauma that emerged from the experiences of their youth. However, there is a value in making sure that each of these former students is heard from, as it is worth remembering that statistics can never explain how personal and terrifying this abuse felt for those who lived through it. Sugarcane goes even further when it allows the survivors to take part in the investigation itself by identifying burial sites and cold-calling former instructors. It’s a staggering depiction of bravery, and the careful approach that Sugarcane takes to the material makes it even more effective.

‘Sugarcane’ Was a Personal Film for the Directors

Sugarcane benefits from the familial connection of co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat, whose father, Ed Archie, was a survivor of St. Joseph’s. The extent to which Sugarcane is able to unearth details suggests that it was a passion project, but Noisecat is able to articulate why it means so much to his family; after years of having to remain silent, his father is finally able to address how the institutional hatred traumatized him into his adulthood. Sugarcane is still an objective piece of nonfiction filmmaking, as it never lets Noisecat transform a representational study into one that is solely focused on his relatives. However, a key moment at the end of the film, where Ed realizes something that happened to him, is by far the film’s most powerful moment; it simply would not have been possible had Noisecat completely removed himself from the story.

Sugarcane is a story of resilience and progress, as even the most shocking revelations are undercut by showing how brave the survivors have been. It is difficult to find justice in a scenario like this, as so many of the abusers are dead, and the evidence buried. Nonetheless, Sugarcane recognizes that it is important to call out injustice before true progress can be made. It’s a film that needs to be accessible in order to understand the horrific violence that is so inescapable within North American history. Sugarcane points out that much of indigenous history has been buried and suggests that keeping the general population informed about their heritage may be one way to work towards a more equal distribution of resources.

Why Is ‘Sugarcane’ So Important?

Sugarcane is groundbreaking because of its singular focus on just one school, as it does not overextend its reach in an attempt to completely explain a more systematic issue. It is quite obvious from the testimonies of the survivors that this level of discrimination was not unique to St. Joseph’s; in addition to the many other schools that followed similar procedures and generated hateful rhetoric, the governmental programs put in place to protect these people were willing to look away from the obvious crimes being committed. It would be rather overwhelming to encapsulate the generational trauma that has been an issue for so many families, as sadly, some of the more distressing anecdotes have likely not been unearthed yet. Sugarcane is a step forward in the implementation of justice, but it does not in any way suggest that the fight is anywhere close to being over.

There is a value in making a documentary as compelling and accessible as Sugarcane, as it is one of the few films that genuinely has the ability to inform and change both hearts and minds. The film in no way tries to appease those who are prejudiced, but the power of hearing this collection of testimonies ensures that those passive about the issues being discussed may be more open to finding solutions. Despite the utter brutality that they were subjected to, many of the survivors still have hope that they can work towards making the future brighter for their descendants. It is by finding these truisms that Sugarcane reveals itself to be a truly heroic work of filmmaking.