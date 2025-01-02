If David Ayer’s Suicide Squad 2 had moved forward, fans of the 2016 film might have been in for a major twist involving Scott Eastwood’s character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards. Despite being killed off in the original movie, Eastwood recently revealed that there were discussions about bringing him back in the sequel, but not exactly in the same persona as he first appeared. Eastwood, speaking to ScreenRant while promoting his new movie, Alarum, revealed that Ayer’s plans for Suicide Squad 2 included transforming his character into someone else entirely.

“I know that there was talk about making me into another character and coming back. It just… David Ayer didn’t direct that next film. Then I was like, ‘Look, let’s just see. Let’s see what the next thing holds. Is it a cool character? Who is it?’ And that never came around because he didn’t direct the film, so it was a different movie.”

When asked about the possibility of GQ Edwards’ story being explored more deeply in Ayer’s director’s cut of Suicide Squad, Eastwood admitted:

“I think so. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen his director’s cut. Is it available to watch?”

Unfortunately, like many fans who have called for the release of the “Ayer Cut,” Eastwood hasn’t had the chance to see the alternate version of the film, but perhaps a big name like his calling for it will give it the push to see the light of day.

Scott Eastwood Is Keen to Play Another DC Character

Although Ayer’s plans for Suicide Squad 2 didn’t come to fruition, Eastwood remains open to rejoining the DC Universe. When asked about roles he’d like to pursue, the actor expressed a strong admiration for Batman:

I mean, I think out of the DC universe, I’m definitely a Batman guy. I’m definitely a Batman guy. I think he’s the most interesting character because he is living double lives that are kind of a little bit more intriguing to me than some of the other ones. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s something cool about that character."

While Ayer’s Suicide Squad 2 remains a "what-if" scenario, maybe we'll get to see that infamous director's cut one day. In the meantime, if you want to see one of the more contentious comic book movies of the last ten years, you can stream Suicide Squad now on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite DC movies coming up in the next few years.

Watch on Max