DC Comics mainstays Harley Quinn and the Joker are leaving Gotham City for a more exotic locale in the just-announced anime series Suicide Squad: ISEKAI. DC has also released a new trailer for the series.

As the just-unveiled official website for the show promises, "The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!" The trailer features Harley Quinn and her sometimes partner-in-crime the Joker causing their traditional brand of mayhem in a neon-lit Gotham City before being transported to a much different place — a sunny fantasy realm populated by massive dragons, heroic knights, hulking orcs, and belligerent pig men. The trailer also offers a glimpse at the Suicide Squad's traditional no-nonsense government handler, Amanda Waller, which may portend that more members of the secretive government black-ops team composed of jailed super villains could show up. The series will be a collaboration between Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, a Japanese animation house best known for animating the first three seasons of the mega-hit Attack on Titan.

What Is An Isekai?

Isekai — "different world" in English — is a popular fiction genre in Japan, although the genre has its roots in works from all over the world, like Alice in Wonderland, The Chronicles of Narnia, and The Wizard of Oz. In an isekai, a character finds themselves transported to a different plane of reality, whether via some sort of conveyance like a portal or a magic artifact, or via reincarnation after having died in the "real world." Traditionally, this is a fantasy world, but there are multiple variations on the theme. Isekai has long been a popular theme in anime, but the hit series Sword Art Online, which premiered in 2012, spawned a legion of imitators, leading some to complain that anime is now oversaturated with isekai.

Suicide Squad: ISEKAI will be directed by Eri Osada (The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat), and written by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song). Akira Amano (Reborn!) and Naoto Hosoda (The Devil is a Part Timer) will provide character designs for the series. Kenichiro Suehiro (Princess Jellyfish, Cells at Work) will compose the series' music.

watch the trailer for Suicide Squad: ISEKAI below.