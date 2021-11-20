Actor Jared Leto can’t understand why Warner Bros. wouldn’t want a director’s cut of Suicide Squad on the HBO Max streaming service. Leto voiced his support for the “Ayer Cut” of the 2016 DC Extended Universe antihero film to Variety, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, House of Gucci.

Calls for director David Ayer’s cut of the film increased in intensity after WB’s surprise decision to give in to fan pressure and release a four-hour version of Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the film was released in March to significantly better reviews than the theatrical cut, which was completed by Joss Whedon after Snyder dropped out midway due to a variety of reasons. Leto reprised his role as the Joker in a brief scene toward the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Asked if he’d want Suicide Squad to receive similar treatment, Leto said:

“Absolutely! Why not? Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?”

Ayer amplified Leto’s statement, and wrote in a tweet tagging WB parent company AT&T:

“Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do.”

Ayer has been tweeting regularly about his version of Suicide Squad, sharing concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and teasing Leto’s performance as the Joker, most of which was left on the cutting room floor. Suicide Squad was re-edited weeks before release after its DCEU predecessor, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, opened to negative reviews. Ayer has maintained that, unlike Snyder’s Justice League, his cut of the film was almost fully realized before it was reshaped into a lighter movie.

Suicide Squad, which also featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and others, opened to terrible reviews, but was a box office hit. Robbie, Kinnaman, and a few other cast members returned earlier this year for a soft reboot of the film, directed by James Gunn. Titled The Suicide Squad, the film was a box office disappointment, failing to recover its reported $185 million budget. But it earned enthusiastic reviews.

Robbie, Kinnaman, and John Cena, who will reprise his role as Peacemaker in a new HBO Max show, have all supported the idea of the Ayer Cut. Warner Bros. chairperson Ann Sarnoff, however, shut down the possibility of this ever happening. She said quite plainly in an interview with Variety, “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

You can check out Ayer's tweet and watch Leto make his comment here:

