David Ayer Says His “Soulful Drama” Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’ Was “Beaten Into a Comedy”

Director David Ayer remains vocal on Twitter in highlighting the differences between his Suicide Squad cut and the theatrical cut we saw back in 2016. Since it was revealed Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max in 2021, Ayer — in similar circumstances to Snyder after his version of Suicide Squad was edited significantly ahead of release — has been answering a large number of fan questions daily about his director’s cut and advocating for its release on HBO Max, too.

Among a slew of new tweets shared on Saturday morning, Ayer addressed the 2015 Comic-Con trailer (which you can revisit below) and how, tonally, it starkly contrasts with the theatrical cut. The topic came up after a follower of Ayer’s on Twitter shared their opinion the Comic-Con trailer was the “greatest isolated piece” of content from the movie. This led Ayer to respond, seemingly agreeing and going on to explain how the trailer encapsulated the tone he wanted, but which never came to fruition.

“This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made,” Ayer tweeted, going on to say, “Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the [Batman v Superman] reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool, my soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy.'”

This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool – My soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy” https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Here, Ayer’s argument seems to be that the darker, moodier tone of Snyder’s Batman v Superman, which was shared in part by Suicide Squad, was something that needed to be changed and the tone of the more gleefully R-rated Deadpool was the template upon which Ayer’s cut was edited to match. Ayer stuck to these guns as he continued to reject Deadpool‘s example and its effect on comic book movies (referred to as “CBM” in the below tweets) overall, ultimately arguing DC movies work better as “darker, more psychologically realistic” entities.

It created an incredible distortion in the CBM space. DC is doing great now – DC is a darker more psychologically realistic universe. Lean in and love it. https://t.co/QeHhniV9Du — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Ayer’s other comments on Saturday morning (and which seem to be ongoing at time of reporting) also go more in-depth on his vision for Jared Leto‘s Joker and Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, the mask worn by Will Smith‘s Deadshot, and challenging anyone who saw his cut in an effort to vouch for his version. The director’s continued efforts to make the case for his Suicide Squad cut are intriguing, to say the least. It will be interesting to see what he reveals next.

Here's the 2015 Suicide Squad Comic-Con trailer, in case you wanna refresh your memory.