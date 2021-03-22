In a new interview with Variety, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff has shut down the idea of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad getting the same treatment as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

There were a lot of similarities between the two DC Comics adaptations, with Ayer’s original vision for the movie being taken out of his hands by the studio, to the extent that two competing cuts were commissioned during the editing process, and the one that fared better with test audiences gt the nod for a theatrical release.

In the years since, Ayer has been vocal in letting it be known that the Suicide Squad which earned almost $750 million at the box office was not the film he signed on to write and direct, with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement leading to the hope in some circles that a director's cut featuring the antihero ensemble starring Will Smith’s Deadshot, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jared Leto’s Joker, and more could also find itself being willed into existence.

Based on Sarnoff’s point-blank answer when asked about the possibility of an Ayer Cut, based on the huge buzz and much more positive reception to Justice League 2.0, it looks like those itchy Twitter fingers will need to be put back into their holsters for now.

“We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

RELATED: 'Justice League': Jared Leto on What It's Like Playing Joker in the Snyder Cut After 'Suicide Squad'

The Snyder Cut is a unique phenomenon, in that it’s virtually unheard of for a studio to return to a project that had already set them back a reported $300 million and give the original director complete creative freedom to deliver what’s essentially an entirely new movie.

Image via HBO Max

Fans emboldened by the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement have moved swiftly to get #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending in the hopes that the multitude of cliffhangers could yet end up being paid off, but Sarnoff has also made it clear that the plan is to look towards the future of the DCEU instead of revisiting the past.

“I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," she said. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.”

Ayer himself responded to Sarnoff's comments on Twitter:

It wouldn’t be too cynical to suggest that Justice League wouldn’t exist in its current form had WarnerMedia not launched a hugely expensive streaming service last May, knowing full well they had the Snyder Cut up their sleeves to guarantee a zeitgeist-grabbing original title that would lead to a huge spike in subscriber numbers.

As for the Suicide Squad, they’ll be back on our screens this summer in softly rebooted form, with James Gunn in charge of the gang this time around, with the movie set for a hybrid theatrical and HBO Max debut on August 6.

KEEP READING: Here's Every DC Movie Available on HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

'Splinter Cell' Netflix Series Writer Derek Kolstad Reveals New Details, Including Episode Length Plus when the series might premiere.

Read Next