The Big Picture Director David Ayer expresses hope that his original cut of Suicide Squad will eventually be released, as promised by James Gunn.

Ayer believes his unseen film is far superior to the studio release and acknowledges the genuine curiosity of fans.

Calls for the Ayer Cut have been amplified following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, with many deleted scenes involving Jared Leto's Joker.

It's been seven years since the release of David Ayer's Suicide Squad, but the much-maligned film remains an ongoing talking point for movie fans, particularly since the director hasn't been shy in expressing his dissatisfaction with the final cut of the film. However, there is hope yet for fans of the DC property, as Ayer has revealed that studio co-CEO James Gunn has promised the director that his original cut of the movie will one day get its moment in the sun.

Having previously spoken out about the theatrically released cut of the film, saying it was "ripped to pieces" by edits, Ayer has been steadfast in his stance that his original vision for the 2016 movie is far superior to what was ultimately presented to audiences. Speaking on Twitter, the director opened up about his experience following the initial release of the film, and addressed the possibility of a new cut;, saying "What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film." In response to a fan, he added "Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t [end] the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have."

Ayer continued "All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being shown seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared." When this time may be remains unclear, as the director acknowledged that Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran have much work to do in establishing a new cinematic franchise. Ayer said "He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects."

Calls for the Ayer Cut were amplified following Zack Snyder's Justice League –a recut of the panned 2017 film which aimed to present the director's initial vision for the project–

finally seeing a release thanks to an online campaign from fans. Much of what was cut from Ayer's film involves Jared Leto's Joker, who made a cameo appearance in Synder's alternate version of Justice League. Ayer called the cut scenes "terrifying", while praising Leto's acting as "incredible." The actor himself has also previously called for an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad; addressing the possibility back in 2021, Leto said "Absolutely! Why not? Why wouldn't they? I mean, that's what streaming's for, right?"

